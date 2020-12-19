GAS CITY — The Madison-Grant boys basketball team emerged from its locker room post-game Friday night at Mississinewa to a gathering of its parents, who instantly gave well-deserved around of applause to their sons and the Argylls' coaching staff.
M-G senior Kaden Howell carried with him the Grant Four keg, a traveling trophy earned only one way, which had resided in the Ole Miss trophy case for at least the past two years.
Howell and M-G’s other five seniors were in fourth grade the last time the Argylls varsity team beat the Indians, a 56-54 decision on Dec. 14, 2012 with John Irwin as its coach.
So there was some definite satisfaction in Madison-Grant’s 64-51 win over Mississinewa, but the celebration was kept low key, only the warm greeting by Argylls parents, a few fist bumps and hugs, along with a team picture with the keg.
“This is the first time we’ve beaten them in our high school career,” Howell said, while still clutching the trophy. “We knew coming in this is what we wanted. We wanted to win this and bring this back home.”
None of the players could recall the last time the trophy was in M-G’s possession, but Howell gave a good explanation of why it rode the bus back to Fairmount Friday night.
“We just went out and executed. That was a big thing we talked about beforehand, just going out and doing what we do,” he said. “Don’t let them force us into things that we don’t want to do. That was really all we talked about.
“Going out and playing smart and executing for 32 minutes. If we do that, we knew we’d come out with a win.”
And the Argylls followed and executed their game plan to near perfection. Equally as important, M-G played with an intensity unmatched by Ole Miss until the fourth quarter, when the Indians desperately tried to rally.
Mississinewa led only once all night, at 4-2, and the game was tied at 4- and 7-apiece shortly thereafter.
Sophomore Jase Howell hit the first of his three first-quarter 3-pointers with 3:25 remaining to give the Argylls a 10-7 lead and spark a 13-5 spurt. His third triple with just under 30 seconds left put M-G on top 20-12 after one.
“I thought we had a good game plan coming into this and whether it was gonna be good enough and we could execute it well enough to get it done was another thing,” said Argylls’ first-year coach Kevin Cherry. “I’m really proud of the way our kids competed.”
Madison-Grant had just three practice days to prepare for its biggest early-season game after coming out of quarantine on Tuesday.
Cherry said he delivered a message to the Argylls before Tuesday’s practice they ultimately took to heart.
“I said don’t expect anybody to feel sorry for us because they’re not,” Cherry shared. “We’re gonna have to go over there and compete and execute and try to have a chance to get a win at the end over there. We were fortunate enough tonight to get that done.”
The message was received, but the Argylls executed so well throughout the contest, they didn’t need any late game drama to pull off the victory.
Mississinewa twice pulled within six in the second quarter, the last time at 27-21 after scoring five-straight points with about 3:20 to play in the half.
Madison-Grant answered the challenge and finished the half with an 8-2 run and 35-23 lead.
Tai McClung scored the first two points of the second half to pull the Indians within 10, but over the next 90 seconds Grant Brown’s 3-pointer was followed by 2-point buckets from Lance Wilson and Justin Moore as M-G built its biggest lead of the game, 42-25 with six minutes remaining in the third.
McClung stopped the Argylls run a few seconds later before the defensive intensity picked up on both ends. Three-consecutive turnovers by both teams led to more than five minutes without a point being scored.
Madison-Grant, in fact, turned it over five-straight possessions.
Hayden Ulerick broke the scoring drought on a pair of free throws then 15 seconds later made a steal and layup to pull the Indians within 42-31 with 30 seconds to play in the quarter. Wilson made a short jumper just before the clock expired to send the Argylls into the final eight minutes leading by 13.
The Argylls worked the ball and searched for good shots throughout the game, but became even more deliberate and selective in the fourth quarter as Ole Miss intensified its defensive pressure and tried to trap, mostly unsuccessfully, at every opportunity.
Madison-Grant maintained a lead between 12 and 15 points for more than four minutes of the final period before McClung scored back-to-back buckets, the second he converted into a 3-point play to cut M-G’s lead to 52-44 with 2:50 to play.
Over the next minute the Argylls converted six-straight free throw attempts, two by Jase Howell and four by Grant Brown to effectively put the game away. Kaden Howell and Brown each made two more free throws as M-G made 17-of-19 for the game and made its last 10 in a row over the final three minutes.
Brown topped the Argylls with 16 points and nine rebounds, and drew the defensive responsibility of guarding Landen Swanner, his cousin and Indians’ sharp shooter.
Swanner entered Friday’s game averaging nearly 18 points and finished with 14, but was limited to only three points through the first three quarters.
“Just slowing him down,” Brown said of his defensive focus against Swanner. “Not trying to come out and be superman and locking him down, holding him to zero points. I was just trying to slow him down and get things going for us so we could get going.”
Kaden Howell finished with 15 points and five rebounds, Jase Howell and Moore each scored 11 points while Wilson added nine points and Jackson Manwell finished with two. Moore also had eight rebounds.
The Argylls made 21-of-38 (55%) field goal attempts, 5-of-14 from 3-point range. The Argylls out-rebounded the Indians, 30-15 (unofficially).
McClung led Ole Miss with 24 points and six rebounds while Ulerick chipped in 11 and Lucas Asbury added two.
Mississinewa made 22-of-47 (46.8%) from the field, 2-of-11 from three and 5-of-12 from the foul line.
The loss was Mississinewa’s second-straight and dropped the Indians to 3-4.
Ole Miss coach James Reed was as disappointed by the Indians effort as he was with the outcome, but he also credited the Argylls for playing a big role in both.
“We have to get focused on playing for each other. That’s something this team has been so good at for the last two years and that’s when they’re a special team,” Reed said. “Tonight they didn’t play for each other. We did not come together when things got tough at anytime … Until we start playing for each other, we’re gonna continue to put each ourselves in a situation where we could lose.
“Honestly, I think tonight was a lot about how good Madison-Grant played as well,” he added. “They punched us in the mouth and they kept punching us in the mouth and we just couldn’t quite get up.”
Madison-Grant is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 1996-97 season when Terry Martin was the coach.
As pleased as Cherry was for his varsity team to get its a win over Mississinewa, he was equally happy about M-G’s C-team (44-33) and JV team (38-26) earning wins over the Indians.
He also believes Madison-Grant is only getting started.
“I couldn’t be more happy for our program to come over and get three wins tonight. It’s a nice step,” Cherry said. “At the end of the day, we did not start off this thing saying our goal was to go 4-0 and our goal is to beat Mississinewa. We’ve got bigger things ahead we want to continue to prepare for and we still have a long, long way to go.
“I also want to give a shout out to our JV and C team, they gave us a tremendous three days of practice giving us a good look for Mississinewa,” he added. “Those guys don’t get a lot of credit but they are doing a great job and they’re just as much a part of this win as our varsity group.”
