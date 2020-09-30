FRANKTON — Madison-Grant cleared a big hurdle in the race for a Central Indiana Conference (CIC) volleyball championship Tuesday night.
The Argylls fought off a late first-set rally by Frankton to gain momentum and rode that wave to a dominant second-set performance.
Momentum and roles reversed in favor of the host Eagles in the third and early fourth sets, but M-G regrouped and rallied to finish off a 28-26, 25-12, 9-25, 25-22 decision.
Madison-Grant (14-10) now stands tied with Alexandria (15-6) at 4-0 in the CIC with a battle looming between the two Saturday evening on the Tigers' home court to likely settle the league title. The Argylls also have matches with Blackford and Elwood remaining and Alex plays Eastbrook and Elwood.
“We have some tough battles. Elwood’s not going to lay down either,” said M-G coach Kayla Jump minutes after the Argylls finished off their win at Frankton. “Alexandria probably has some fuel for fire because in Madison County we beat them.
“I think we’re ready. My girls have some adrenaline that goes into playing,” she continued. “They knew coming into tonight it was going to be a big match and they knew what was on the line so I’m not worried about them playing. I’m worried about us executing.”
If the Argylls execute the way they did against Frankton, third-set notwithstanding, the CIC title with be within their grasp.
Madison-Grant led for nearly the entire first set against Frankton, other than a 9-9 tie, and looked to put a decisive stamp on the opener with a 23-16 lead. But the Eagles scored nine of the next 10 points to move in front 25-24.
However, the Argylls seized momentum again after a trio of hitting errors by the hosts and a well-placed corner shot by Katie Garringer for a kill finished the set at 28-26.
Leading 12-9 in the second set, M-G took control after a kill by Azmae Turner gave the Argylls a side out and put the serve in the hands of Gabby Rudy. Rudy served three-consecutive aces and Garringer followed with back-to-back kills to extend the lead to 18-9.
A kill by Frankton’s Chloe Thomas interrupted the run, but M-G scored the next five points to move in front 23-10. The Eagles scored the next two before another Turner kill and an ace from Emmie Alcala put the Argylls in command with a 2-0 advantage.
Then the third set happened. All of Madison-Grant’s momentum was quickly swept away when Frankton raced out to a 12-1 lead, extended it to 16-3 and 22-8 before closing out the easy win.
“It got to a point where they were still trying but they were like ‘OK, this is ridiculous and then we moved on from that,’” Jump said of the third set. “That’s about the best thing you can do. Even though we kind of came out a little slow in that fourth set we were still grinding.
“We could have just laid down and said here we go again, so that was a good turnaround for us,” she added. “I told them I hope I never have to watch that (third set) again.”
The Argylls started with the first three points of the final set only to have Frankton score seven of the next eight on its way to building a 10-6 lead.
But back-to-back kills by Emma Brummet and Grace Holmberg led to five-straight points by the Argylls and a 10-2 run overall that put M-G in front 16-12.
Frankton battled back to tie it at 17, but another Brummet kill and Eagle error gave M-G a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Brummet recorded her fourth kill of the final set and had an ace while Alexis Baney added a block and two kills for three of the last five points, including the clincher for the Argylls.
“(Brummet) plays a really nice role for us and she is one of our captains,” Jump said. “She was really trying to ramp the team up (after the third set) … she came to life that last set.
“Lexi has so much potential it’s kind of unreal,” Jump added of Baney, who is a sophomore. “She’s still trying to figure out her body and her rhythm. When she figures that out she will be absolutely dominating. Honestly, I don’t think we’ve even seen a glimpse of what her potential is.”
Garringer finished with 11 kills to lead Madison-Grant while Baney put down nine kills and had four blocks. Holmberg ended with six kills and 12 digs and Turner had seven blocks. Rudy dished out 32 assists and had four aces. Daya Greene picked up 11 digs and she and Brummet both had two aces.
With its win over Frankton, Madison-Grant avenged a 2-1 loss to the Eagles in pool play of the Madison County tournament.
“They played a different rotation against us (in the tournament) than they played tonight,” Jump said. “… I do think (playing Frankton) helped a little bit because they knew what was going on. (Frankton) did a good job of mixing up and listening to their coach. We knew we were gonna have a battle no matter what rotation that they ran.”
