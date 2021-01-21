FAIRMOUNT — One big challenge in chasing a conference championship is maintaining focus on the task at hand and not peeking into the future to see what lies ahead.
The Class 2A 13th-ranked Madison-Grant boys basketball team has reached the portion of its schedule that will determine whether or not the Argylls will lay claim to the Central Indiana Conference championship.
Thanks to COVID postponements from earlier this season, M-G hosted Elwood Wednesday night in the first of a four-game stretch over a nine-day period all against CIC opponents.
With a matchup against Class 2A No. 5 Blackford looming on Tuesday, you couldn’t blame the Argylls for peeking around the one-win Panthers, or Friday’s opponent Eastbrook, towards the contest that might determine the CIC champ.
M-G coach Kevin Cherry admitted his team was not as sharp as he’d like, however the Argylls were focused squarely on Elwood and earned a 69-41 win to move their CIC record to 3-0.
“We talk about playing to a standard and I don’t know if we did that tonight,” Cherry said. “As a coach, you always are looking for perfection and it’s not attainable.
“I shared with the guys, we did what we were supposed to do tonight. We won a conference game and ultimately that’s it. We have no hidden agendas, just collectively find ways to win as a group. From that standpoint, mission accomplished.”
Madison-Grant opened a 20-11 lead at the first quarter break then outscored Elwood, 15-4 through the final 6:20 of the half and led 35-21 at intermission.
The Argylls took complete control in the first four-plus minutes of the second half with an 11-2 run that extended their advantage to 46-23.
Elwood drew as close as 51-31 in the first few seconds of the fourth quarter before the Argylls pulled away to win by 29 points.
M-G senior Kaden Howell was honored pregame for joining the 1,000-point club in the Grant Four championship game, but it wasn’t the only milestone he was recognized for Wednesday night.
Howell scored a game-high 15 points and knocked down three 3-pointers in the process. The trio of triples gives Howell 205 for his career and establishes a new Madison-Grant record, moving him past Kyle Runyan (1997).
“It means a lot because I’ve put a lot of work into it. It’s been my goal to set some of those records,” said Howell, who also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. “It’s kind of funny because I had all the cheerleaders over there saying you’ve just got to hit three more for the record. I didn’t know I was that close. … All the work I’ve put in on days off or staying after practice, whatever it is, that led up to that.”
Howell posed for a picture with Cherry holding his 1,000-point ball, then another with his teammates gathered around before the opening tip-off. Cherry said it was only fitting to have the team share in the moment with Howell.
“Kaden is a really humble kid as well,” Cherry said. “… Kaden knows as well as anybody that individual awards are a reflection of our team success. That was a message we wanted reinforce. I imagine Grant Brown is on the opposite end with an assist on most of those.”
Brown chased a triple-double against Elwood with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He also picked up three steals and had two blocked shots.
Jackson Manwell finished with 10 points for the Argylls, Seth Lugar added nine while both Zach Pretorius and Jase Howell scored six points.
In all, 11 Argylls got on the court and 10 found their way into the scoring column.
“I think this game maybe went back to a little bit of how they played prior to me,” Cherry said, who is now 10-2 in his first year leading M-G. “We pressed most of the game and tried to go in transition most of the game so I was proud of their effort.”
Mason Robison led Elwood with 14 points, Jayden Reese scored 13 and Hunter Sallee had 12.
Madison-Grant now turns its full attention to Eastbrook (4-6, 1-3 in CIC) on Friday before Blackford visits next week.
“We’re not focusing on Blackford until Saturday,” Howell said. (Thursday) is going to be prep for Eastbrook and we’re going to come in Friday and take care of business then. On Saturday we’ll focus on Blackford.”
Cherry said it's natural for his players to look forward to playing Blackford, but the approach for the Argylls will remain consistent to what’s its been all season.
“We’ve approached it the same way. like with the COVID, there’s things that we can control and there’s things we can’t control,” Cherry said. “Let’s just worry about the things we can control. We take it one day at a time. One opponent at a time.
“The nice thing about Blackford is we already had week’s prep for them and then it was cancelled,” he continued. “But we’re worried about Eastbrook. Coach (Greg) Allison does a great job, he’s very good coach and understands the game. They’ll have a game plan to attack us and we’ll have to respond accordingly.”
Madison-Grant finishes its four-game, CIC stretch at Oak Hill on Jan. 29.
