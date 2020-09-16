Katie Garringer put down 10 kills, Grace Holmberg added eight and Azmae Turner had five kills to lead Madison-Grant’s volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of county and Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill on Tuesday.
The Argylls (10-6) moved to 2-0 in CIC play with the 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 win. The Golden Eagles (2-15) dropped to 0-3 in conference play.
Daya Greene led the Argylls with eight dig while Emma Brummet and Holmberg had four apiece. Holmber also served three aces and Brummet had two. Alexis Baney had four blocks and Gabby Rudy dished out 25 assists.
Mia Edwards and Caylee Hunt had three kills each to lead Oak Hill while Laura Miller, Alyssa Thompson, Julianne Gosnell and Vera Miller had two kills apiece. Taylor Holloway served two aces and added nine digs. Edwards led the Eagles with 12 digs. Vera Miller had six assists and Alivia Shaw handed out four.
The Argylls won the JV match, 25-20, 25-12.
Madison-Grant match schedule for Thursday with Blackford has been postponed. The Argylls play at Frankfort on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Oak Hill visits Alexandria on Wednesday.
Frankton 3, Eastbrook 0
The Panthers dropped a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 at Frankton on Tuesday.
No additional details were reported.
The Panthers (9-8, 2-3 in CIC) host the Eastbrook Invite starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Alexandria 3, Mississinewa 0
Host-Alexandria handed the Indians their first CIC loss of the season, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday.
No additional details were reported.
Mississinewa (13-7, 2-1 in CIC) hosts Marion in a varsity only contest Thursday at 6 p.m.
Norwell 3, Marion 0
The host Knights topped the Giants 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Marion (4-9) visits Mississinewa on Thursday. The Giants then face Richmond, Indianapolis Tech and host-Anderson in a trio of NCC matches on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Boys soccer
Mississinewa 6, Wapahani 0
The Indians scored three goals in just over seven minutes of the first half en route to a win in Gas City on Tuesday.
Colin Yoder and Holden Brown each scored two goals while Elliot Williams had one. Yoder and Cameron Sizemore each had an assist. Micah Sylte made two saves in goal for Ole Miss.
Wapahani also had an own goal.
Mississinewa (5-4) visits Maconaquah Thursday at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Eastbrook 2, Norwell 1
The Panthers earned a win on the road over the Knights on Tuesday.
Eastbrook travels to Huntington North for a 5 p.m. kickoff on Thursday.
Hamilton Heights 10, Marion 0
The Giants (1-8) will face a yet to be determined opponent in an undetermined location on Saturday in the NCC tournament.
Mississinewa 3, Wapahani 0
Alayna Webb scored two goals and added an assist on Lia Luchetti’s goal to lead the Indians to a home win on Tuesday.
Ole Miss (2-6-1) is scheduled to host Blackford at noon on Saturday in the second match of a boys/girls doubleheader.
Eastern 4, Oak Hill 3
The Comets scored three second-half goals to overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit and defeat the visiting Golden Eagles on Tuesday.
Tegan Phillips scored all three goals for Oak Hill, two off of assists by Carlee Biddle.
Oak Hill (5-6-1) hosts Frankfort at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Girls golf
Oak Hill 190, Elwood 237
The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with a 16-1 record after swinging by Elwood on Tuesday.
Hope Mygrant fired a 39 to win medalist and lead the Eagles. Holly Gillespie shot 48, Bailey Dewitt had 50, Abby Malott and Jaycie Pearce each shot 53 and Savanna Saylor had 64.
Oak Hill competes in the Eastbrook Sectional starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Arbor Trace.
Tipton 177, Madison-Grant 203, Eastbrook 223
Abbie and Allie Hostetler each shot 48 to lead M-G.
No scores for Eastbrook were reported.
The Argylls and Panthers will both compete in the Eastbrook Sectional on Saturday.
