The Madison-Grant boys tennis team shared a singular collective thought as it watched Mississinewa celebrate its 2021 Marion Sectional championship.
“That’s gonna be us next year,” recalled M-G junior Christopher Fox of the aftermath of the Argylls' 5-0 loss to Ole Miss in the finals last fall.
Fast forward to Thursday night when M-G converted last year’s disappointment into a history-making sectional title.
Madison-Grant swept the host Giants, 5-0, to earn the first tennis sectional championship in school history.
“I told them to just watch (Mississinewa) celebrating,” said M-G coach Tony Pitt as his players posed for pictures with the coveted sectional trophy on Bill Beekman Courts Thursday night. “Maybe this is a goal. I remember Christopher saying, ‘Next year that’s us holding that trophy.’”
Pitt also said his players almost immediately went to work after last season ended to make M-G’s sectional title just the latest accomplishment is season full of them.
Madison-Grant improved to 20-4 with the win over the Giants, to once again increase the program record for wins in a season. The sectional championship sits nicely alongside M-G’s first ever Central Indiana Conference title that was clinched at Elwood just 10 days ago. The Argylls also captured the Connersville Invite championship back in August.
The Argylls’ preseason list of goals now has a bunch of checkmarks on it.
“In the past it’s been goals I’ve wanted, but this has been goals they’ve set,” Pitt said. “From day one this has been the year for sectional, working at it. (Wednesday night) when we got back from the Mississinewa match, I had to turn the lights on for them a few of them wanting to hit.
“They just love each other. … They love the competition and being able to push each other as well.”
The Argylls’ sweep of the Giants started with efficient wins at the doubles positions.
M-G seniors Soren Price and Davin Barton were first to score with a 6-1, 6-1 win over sophomore Dylan Schuh and freshman Gabe Clark.
Junior Brogan Brunt and sophomore Ben Pax scored the second point for M-G with a 6-2, 6-2 win over juniors Todd Pederson and Daniel Terhune.
The Argylls’ sectional-clinching point came from junior Clayton Hull’s 6-0, 6-1 win over Ryan Spitzer at No. 3 singles.
Those were the same positions Madison-Grant captured in its 3-2 victory over the Giants in Fairmount on Sept. 13, but the Argylls carried the momentum through the remaining two matches to finish off the sweep.
Fox started fast and was able to fend off Elijah Maki to win 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and avenge the loss to the Marion junior from the first meeting.
Marion junior Ryan Sebastian won the first set 6-2 at No. 1 singles, but sophomore Luke Gilman fought back to earn the win 6-4, 6-3 in the final two sets and avenge his earlier loss as well.
“Winning that second set gave me a huge boost of energy,” Gilman said. “Seeing everybody else won made me happy for them, but I knew my match meant a lot even though we’ve already won sectional. There was still a lot on the line, but the pressure was just gone knowing I’m moving on.”
Gilman and Sebastian took center stage for most of their final two sets after the other four matches had all concluded. M-G’s players parked themselves outside the fence at the end of Gilman’s court and cheered him on to victory through the tough, three-set battle.
Camaraderie and hard work are the primary reasons why its been such a special season for Madison-Grant tennis.
“It’s the team atmosphere. You can see that in Luke’s match,” Pitt said. “Last one on the court and they are all supporting him. That would have been the case if we’d have lost the match. It’s a true team atmosphere with this group.
“I just love the fight these kids have. This is the first time going into the sectional finals that I wasn’t nervous,” he added. “That’s a testament to the kids and how they handle things. They handled things perfectly (against Mississinewa) with the pressure in that situation and I knew they would do the same today.”
Marion concluded its season with a 9-12 record and Giants’ first-year coach Diana Spitzer will have all seven players from her lineup return next fall.
“I thought they played well. Madison Grant was just more consistent,” Spitzer said. “Overall, we had a better season than I was expecting since we had so many players new to tennis. We were 5-1 and third place in the NCC.
“This season showed where we need to improve. Madison Grant played very well as a team and deserved the sectional win.”
Madison-Grant will meet a familiar opponent in its maiden voyage to the Marion Regional. The Argylls will play the winner of Friday’s match in the Anderson Sectional between Lapel and Frankton.
Jay County and the winner from Friday’s Delta Sectional championship match will play in the other semifinal at Marion starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
