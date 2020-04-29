Words from coaches to players in spring sports obviously became a difficult proposition in the aftermath of COVID-19 bringing the games to an end.
Madison-Grant baseball coach Scott Haley has been no different than anyone else in that respect as he bid goodbye, on the field anyway, to his five seniors while also trying to keep a talented group of underclassmen encouraged for better times ahead.
“I feel bad obviously that they’re going to miss their senior year and I’ve reached out to them and let them know that,” Haley said, noting his seniors entered the program during his first years as Argylls’ head coach. “They have really been through some tough times and are a big reason why the program was getting where we wanted it to get to.”
Wins have come sparingly for M-G in the past three years, but after having five total triumphs as freshmen and sophomores, the Argylls won six times last season and had Haley excited for the 2020 season.
Seniors Clayton Meranda, Ethan Hawkins and Nick Marshall were looking to impact M-G’s varsity program for the first time in their careers while Jake McClintick had been working to fill an increased role.
Then there was Gage Davis, who rarely left the field for Haley and appeared in 55 games through his three varsity seasons, including 11 as a freshman. Davis appeared in 22 games on the mound for M-G and was in-line for increased innings as a senior.
“Gage has really matured a lot. His sophomore year he was trying to fit in and learn the game,” Haley said. “We didn’t know what to expect from him but his sophomore year he really surprised myself and coach (Kyle) Guenther. With his pitching, he didn’t throw hard but he had good location and he knew how to pitch. Fell onto some tough times last year on the mound.
“His hitting has always been pretty solid, always (middle of the lineup),” Haley continued. “Towards the end of his junior year you could see he was really starting to mature and take on some leadership role...the younger kids really took to that.”
McClintick was another who had developed some leadership qualities. He made 18 varsity baseball appearances in two seasons and was going to battle for the starting first baseman’s position this year. After an injury during football season delayed his start of offseason baseball workouts, Haley said he was encouraged by what he saw from McClintick upon his return.
“We were expecting big things from his hitting, He was really starting to come into his own a little bit at the end of his junior year,” Haley said of McClintick. “He really worked hard over the summer. When he got free from his football injury he came to the workouts and was really hitting the ball well.”
Haley was also excited about the work Marshall had done entering his senior year. Marshall had sat out of baseball for a few years before returning to the field as a JV player his sophomore season. Haley thought he could earn some playing time and make an impact.
“He really came into his own last fall and working out during the winter,” Haley said of Marshall. “I was really looking forward to see what he could help us out with. He came to a lot of our workouts and was improving drastically. He was focused and this past winter he worked hard at it.”
Haley said Meranda and Hawkins had potential to earn varsity innings and at bats this season, but regardless of playing time, his seniors have represented the school and baseball program very well.
“Clayton Meranda and Ethan Hawkins would have been really good leaders for us,” Haley said. “They probably would have been battling for playing time at first base and third base for us.
“They are all great kids. … they represented M-G with class and integrity,” he added. “They stuck with the baseball program through thick and thin. We dressed all of them last year for some varsity and they were all pretty excited about it. … They’re going to be missed a lot. Again, I feel bad for them and I was looking for big things out of each one of them this year.”
Haley said he’s tried to maintain contact with his players, both seniors and underclassmen, via texts and emails two or three times a week since the season was canceled. He expressed the same sentiments of many other coaches, sadness for the seniors and disappointment for a lost season of development for the younger players.
Words are hard to come by for all, but Haley has emphasized trying to stay positive through this difficult time.
“It’s hard,” Haley expressed. “You just tell them to keep hanging in there to the best of their ability and if they need anything, feel free to reach out to me and I’ll do anything I can. I’m not real vocal and I’m not real emotional but my heart just breaks for each one of them.
“I know how hard they’ve worked the last three winters, offseasons, and it feels like all that work has come to nothing,” he continued. “I’ve tried to express to them that the work will pay off if you continue to work. It’s easy to get down but you’ve got stay up and stay positive. All good things, worthwhile things are hard. It just takes time.”
