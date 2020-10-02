The end of a season was met with obvious disappointment by the Madison-Grant tennis team, but there was also an immense amount of pride shared by coach Tony Pitt and the Argylls.
Just moments after their hard-fought, 3-2 loss to host-Marion in a sectional semifinal Thursday, Pitt and the Argylls gathered around for one last time in 2020. But for his six seniors, it was the final time of their careers.
When asked to describe what Nick Evans, Jace Gilman, Jackson Manwell, Lance Wilson, Eli Lutterman and Corbin Fox have meant to him and M-G’s program, Pitt, who is in his 15th-year as Argylls coach, took pause for a moment.
“It’s hard to do that,” he said before pausing again briefly. “I remember when we started our middle school program years ago, our one and two singles players were fifth-grader Nick Evans and fifth-grader Jackson Manwell. To see the evolvement, not just of those two but the others from this class, Jace was on the team as well, but way lower in the lineup and he kept fighting his way up.
“Just to see them from that point, and the fight and how much this senior class meant for us, words can’t describe it.”
The Argylls definitely showed up to Bill Beekman Courts ready to fight the Giants, who most consider a heavy favorite to three-peat as sectional champs, and indeed it was a battle, but it ultimately went the way of Marion.
Still, the loss exemplified M-G’s fighting spirit and did nothing to taint what’s been a historic season and careers put together by the senior class.
Madison-Grant set a program record with 15 wins, breaking the mark of 12 that stood since 1984. Four seniors finished in the top 10 of all time wins at the school.
For Pitt, it’s much more than wins and losses that made the group of seniors special.
“With what all this team has accomplished, shattering the school record by winning 15 matches this year, fighting for each other,” he said. “Then just to see the fight they had on the court (against Marion) too. We could have easily fell apart and kind of gone wayside when we had some close first sets and didn’t quite get them.
“But to see the love for each other, seeing someone on a doubles court over here cheering for someone (playing) singles on the other court, it was great to see.”
Manwell, who played mostly No. 3 singles his senior year, finished with a 16-7 record in 2020 and won 58 times over his four years to rank second in program history.
Evans, who spent most of the past two seasons playing No. 1 singles, also went 16-7. He finished with 55 wins to rank third.
Gilman, who filled the No. 2 singles spot this season, led the team with an 18-5 mark and finishes up ranked fourth with 46 wins. Pitt said he watched Gilman grow in more than just game.
“He’s the one always, always on the court in the summer,” Pitt said of Gilman. “He’s the one always sending a group message to the team saying, ‘Hey do you guys want to come out here?’ He’s been our leader.”
Lance Wilson, who mostly played No. 1 doubles in 2020, moved his senior record to 15-7, teaming with junior Bryce Metzger to win on Thursday against Marion. Wilson now has 36 career wins and ranks ninth all-time at M-G. He and Metzger will have an opportunity to add to the total next week in the individual state doubles tournament.
Lutterman was forced to miss part of this season but still finished 8-5, mostly at doubles, and won 21 times in his career while Fox was 3-1 in 2020 and won 10 matches in his varsity career.
The Argylls finished runner-up to Mississinewa in the Central Indiana Conference and runner-up in the Madison County tournament as well. M-G also won its Argyll Invite this season for the first time since 2012.
Pitt shared a Facebook post Friday morning expressing his gratitude for the season and his seniors.
“As a coach, I could not have asked for more from a group of guys than what they displayed, not only last evening but the entire season,” it said in part. “They left absolutely everything they had on the courts! … Thank you seniors Nick, Jace, Eli, Jackson, Lance, and Corbin for your dedication towards the MG tennis program!”
