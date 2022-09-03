FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant Argylls upset the Mississinewa Indians by a score of 27-6.
The Argylls’ win over the Indians is the first since 2012 and now puts the M-G at 3-0 for the first time since 2007.
A win like this does not happen by accident according to M-G head coach Brady Turner.
“We were focused and I told the coaches before the game if we lose this game, it’s not cause we weren’t prepared,” Turner said. “They came in we were focused. They listened to the game plan and executed it almost to perfection, defensively.”
The Argylls were led by star senior running back and linebacker, Tanner Brooks. Brooks recorded 171 yards rushing on 27 attempts with a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter which put the Argylls up, 13-0.
Brooks has now rushed for 610 yards and five touchdowns in three games for M-G.
“I’m just going out there doing my thing for the team because I know they got my back and I got theirs,” Brooks said.
Junior Maverick Miller put the Argylls up early with a 37-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. He added another touchdown with a 3-yard run to make it 27-0 in the fourth quarter. He finished with 66 yards.
Senior Kai Helvey scored on a 8-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Madison-Grant ran for 334 yards overall.
The Indians didn’t crack the scoreboard until the end of the game with a 22-yard pass from Nolan Quaderer to Trevon Hess.
Quaderer completed 21-of-38 passes for 208 yards and also had an interception. Hess caught five passes for 57 yards. Deakon Dilts added six catches for 57 yards for Ole Miss.
The Indians were held to minus-11 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
“We just did not execute. Up front did not play physical, did not read our keys, did not run the ball well, and had too many dropped passes, too many bad throws,” said Mississinewa coach Kyle Buresh. “Really what could’ve gone wrong tonight went wrong for us.”
Mississinewa falls to 1-2 and will now prepare to face Oak Hill (3-0) in Gas City on Friday. Oak Hill will come in hot, fresh off a 35-0 victory over the Eastbrook Panthers.
“Discipline and physicality. Those are the biggest things that we have to be better at,” Buresh said. “It is just playing disciplined football and being able to be a lot more physical”
Madison-Grant will travel to Blackford (0-3) on Friday and try to match the 4-0 start done by the 2007 team. |
