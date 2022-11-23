Madison-Grant's Gavin Kelich (15) is embraced by Jase Howell while teammates Teagan Yeagy and Andrew Richards run to greet the duo after the final seconds ticked off the clock in the Argylls' improbable, 48-44 comeback-win over Northwestern Tuesday night. Kelich's 3-pointer with six seconds remaining gave M-G a two-point lead and Howell's free throws seconds later secured the four-point margin.