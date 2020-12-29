CONVERSE — For a third-straight season, Madison-Grant and Mississinewa are set to decide the Grant Four boys’ basketball championship, although each took very different routes to get to Tuesday night’s title game.
In fact, Ole Miss didn’t even make the trip to Oak Hill’s ‘Eagles Nest’ to start its quest to become the first team in Grant Four history to capture the crown three years in a row.
The Indians learned early Tuesday morning they had essentially received a bye into the finals after a person within the Eastbrook program, their scheduled opponent in the first semifinal, had tested positive for COVID-19. The Panthers immediately began a quarantine period and both Eastbrook’s varsity and junior varsity teams had to withdraw from their respective tourneys.
The Argylls and host Golden Eagles locked into a tight defensive battle early in the second semifinal, but M-G hit five its eight 3-pointers in a decisive eight minute span of the first and second quarters.
Madison-Grant built a 14-point lead less than two minutes into the second quarter en route to earning a 51-38 triumph over the Golden Eagles. The Argylls moved to 7-0 and extended the best start to a season since 1993-94.
“Our first game, really, we started last week in our preparation leading up to today,” said M-G’s first-year coach Kevin Cherry. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Oak Hill and coach (Kevin) Renbarger.
“I felt like we had a game plan coming in. I don’t know how good it was or not but the guys did a great job of buying in and executing at a really high level,” he continued. “That’s a good win for us. I’m happy with our guys.”
The primary focus of Madison-Grant’s game plan was slowing down Oak Hill’s Landon Biegel, who entered Tuesday’s game averaging nearly 18 points an outing.
M-G senior Grant Brown drew the responsibility of hounding Biegel and limited the smooth-shooting sophomore to 11 points. Seven of Biegel’s points came in the fourth quarter and Brown limited him to just five shot attempts through the first three quarters.
“Grant Brown does so many things well and he just has bought into this role of being an elite defender,” Cherry said. “…So unselfish. He went from a guy that had the basketball in his hands all the time to now – we’re still running things through him – but now we’re asking him to guard the other team’s best player. He’s 100 percent bought into that and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
While Brown did his best to lock up Biegel, Renbarger shouldered part of the responsibility for Biegel only taking eight shots in the game.
“It’s something we knew was coming,” Renbarger said of the defensive matchup with Brown. “We’d seen him do it to (Luke) McBride from Norwell and some possessions to (Landen) Swanner from Mississinewa. He’s able to do it with a lot of confidence and he’s able to do it without fouling. Tremendous length so he’s able to defend in the post and he’s got the quickness of a point guard to defend on the perimeter.
“The basketball coach from Oak Hill has got to do a better job of getting his leading scorer open for some shots,” he added. “That’s just plain and simple. It’s inexcusable on my part the way our team came out and played, inexcusable on my part the way the team came out and executed and the fact he didn’t get open for shots, it falls on my shoulders.”
While Brown was occupied with Biegel, his senior classmate Kaden Howell got the Argylls’ offense going and carried it for most of the game.
After scoring just six points in each of M-G’s last two games, Howell poured in a season-high of 21 points, including 10-straight in the first quarter.
Biegel scored the first two points to give Oak Hill its only lead of the day, but Jackson Manwell hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run for the Argylls. Howell followed with back-to-back triples then came up with a steal and layup to help Madison-Grant build a 13-7 lead after one.
Howell made 7-of-14 field goal attempts, including 4-of-10 from long range, to lead the way for M-G.
“I’m happy to see the basketball go in for Kaden Howell,” Cherry said. “The amount of work he puts in after practice that nobody gets to see, him and his brother are getting shots every day. Grant as well. He just shoots and shoots it and I see him making it. I knew at some point water would hopefully find its level sooner or later.”
The Argylls quickly expanded their lead with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. Justin Moore scored from in close before Manwell and Brown made 3-pointers to open up a 21-7 advantage.
Howell’s lone bucket in the second quarter put the Argylls on top 26-10, their largest lead of the game with 4:20 to play in the first half, before M-G settled for a 28-16 lead at intermission.
An evenly played third quarter saw Oak Hill twice pull within 10, at 30-20 in the first two minutes then again at 39-29 with just over a minute to play.
M-G patiently worked the last minute of the third quarter off the clock with sophomore point guard Jase Howell doing all the ball handling. When the clock hit 10 seconds remaining Howell made a move into the lane then delivered an assist to senior Justin Moore, who turned it into a 3-point play and a 42-29 lead for M-G entering the final quarter.
Moore scored seven of his 14 points in the third quarter and was the only other Argyll to reach double-digit points in the contest.
“Justin Moore has only scratched the surface of how good of a basketball player he can be,” Cherry said. “I wish we could get him a couple more years to stick around. He was really big for us tonight. It was a big and-one play he got there.”
Mason McKinney scored the first basket of the final quarter to pull Oak Hill within 11, but Kaden Howell followed it with his final 3-pointer to extend M-G’s lead out to 45-31 with 6:35 to play. Oak Hill got no closer than 12 through the final minutes.
Manwell finished with eight points and Brown added six points and six rebounds for the Argylls while Jace Howell chipped in with two points and four assists.
Kian Hite led the Golden Eagles with 12 points while Biegel and McKinney each finished with 11. Oak Hill also got two points apiece from Matthew Strange and Blake Fox.
While Renbarger was familiar with the Argylls personnel, most of whom he’s coach against for the past four years, he said there is a noticeable difference in this first year for M-G under Cherry.
“It’s different because they’re playing with just a ton of confidence,” Renbarger said of the Argylls. “If there’s anything more than what they are putting out on the floor, they’ve always been able to score offensively, the difference quite honestly is confidence.”
Up next for Madison-Grant following the Grant Four is an important Central Indiana Conference battle with Class 2A No. 4 Blackford (6-0) on Jan. 8 in Fairmount. Oak Hill (6-3) hosts Peru on Jan. 8.
See Thursday’s Chronicle-Tribune for the championship game story.
