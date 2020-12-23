FAIRMOUNT — Opponents of Madison-Grant’s boys basketball team are finding there are no simple solutions to solving problems the Argylls present.
Yorktown tried its hand at working against M-G's equation Tuesday night and held the hosts to their lowest scoring output of the season, 13 points below their average.
Consistently finding ways to score against the Argylls’ defense, which has allowed only an average of 48 points through the first five games, was the most difficult part of the problem for the Tigers.
The Argylls withstood a furious Yorktown rally over the final 5:13 of the fourth quarter and saved their best defensive possession for last in topping the Tigers, 52-48 and moving to 6-0 on the season.
It’s the first time since the 1993-94 season when Terry Martin was coach that a Madison-Grant team has started a season 6-0.
Madison-Grant, who is ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press 2A poll, opened its largest lead of the night at 48-35 on a Zach Pretorius 3-pointer with 5:35 to play in the fourth quarter.
But Yorktown answered with seven-straight points, its longest run of the game, and eventually outscored M-G, 13-2 to draw within 50-48 with 1:34 to play.
An Argyll turnover gave the Tigers a chance to tie or take the lead, but sophomore Jase Howell rebounded a miss then calmly sank both ends of a one-and-one to put make it a four-point advantage for M-G with 26.7 seconds remaining.
First-year Argyll coach Kevin Cherry called timeout and eschewed Madison-Grant’s half-court, man-to-man defense in favor of full-court pressure.
“At that time, if we could just slow them down and make them take an extra long possession there, we thought that was to our advantage,” Cherry said of the plan he and his staff devised. “It worked out well.”
Very well, indeed.
The Argylls nearly came up a steal before the Tigers crossed half court, then prevented any penetration and forced a series of perimeter passes as precious seconds ticked away. Finally, Yorktown attempted and missed a desperation corner-three as the clock expired.
It was a fitting end to a game that saw M-G limit Yorktown to just 11-of-31 from the field and 31 points through the first three quarters.
Cherry said the primary focus of the Argylls’ defensive game plan was containing Tigers’ leading scorers sophomore AJ Dunn, who entered averaging nearly 16 points per game, and freshman Kiernan Tewari, who was over 14 per night.
Senior Grant Brown took the challenge of defending Dunn, held him scoreless through the first half and to just one field goal and five points for the game.
“Grant is such a good basketball player and he does so many things well. Coming into this season I really have challenged him,” Cherry said, noting Brown’s well-rounded offensive ability. “Let’s try to be a great defender. If you want to go play basketball in college, you’re gong to have to check that box first.
“He’s really accepted that role and he’s bought in. We tell him Grant you don’t have to be Superman, you don’t have to shut anybody out,” he added. “Just make it hard on that guy tonight and we’ll help. Trust your teammates. I’m really proud of Grant Brown. He didn’t lead us in scoring tonight but he does so many other things.”
Brown and friends held Dunn to 1-of-9 shooting from the floor.
Tewari led Yorktown with 15 points on five 3-pointers, but he was held without a point from the middle of the second quarter until the Tigers’ late rally when he hit his final two triples.
“Our team defense was really good,” Cherry said. “Because we had to focus so much of our attention on (Tewari) and (Dunn), we had to trust our backside help. The guys executed the game plan really well.”
Yorktown played predominantly zone most of the night and were mostly successful in preventing Brown and brothers Kaden and Jase Howell from slashing into the lane and getting easy baskets.
In fact, the Argylls went the entire first half without a two-point field goal. However M-G made 8-of-18 shots from 3-point range and led 25-20 at intermission.
Yorktown held Brown to 11 points and Kaden Howell to six, more than five points below both M-G seniors’ averages for the season, but senior Jackson Manwell picked up the scoring slack.
Manwell hit five of his six 3-pointers in the first half, four in the second quarter, to score a game and season-high of 19 points. After making just one of his first four attempts from long range in the first quarter, Manwell made five of his final six.
Manwell credited Brown and the Howell brothers for creating his shot opportunities.
“They make my job pretty easy on offense,” Manwell said. “They draw a lot of defense and I can do my part and knock down shots.”
Manwell suffered an ankle injury late last week in practice then played sparingly and scored just two points in M-G’s win at Mississinewa on Friday. But he led the Argylls with 14 points at Tri-Central on Saturday and again against Yorktown.
“Jackson Manwell, what an unselfish kid. He’s just kind of that cog in the wheel that keeps us all together,” Cherry said. “He makes the most of his opportunities. In the second quarter he was huge for us.”
Kaden Howell swished home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before halftime and Madison-Grant started the third quarter with a 6-0 run to open a 31-20 lead just over a minute into the second half.
Yorktown pulled within 32-28 midway through the third quarter, but the Argylls finished with an 11-3 run - six points in the final 1:07 - to take a 43-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brown finished with a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out four assists. Kaden Howell had seven boards and three assists. Jase Howell scored seven points and handed out three assists.
Maintaining composure as Yorktown clawed its way back into the game in the final minutes was a big key for Madison-Grant and something the Argylls have struggled through over the past couple seasons.
“We’ve lost plenty of games by not being composed so really experience has been doing good for us,” Manwell said. “For how many games we’ve played, it’s starting to show. We’ve learned how to handle it.
“It feels good, but really we haven’t won anything yet,” Manwell added about being 6-0. “That's what is keeping us going. We haven’t done much yet but it’s getting us ready for those tournaments and our big games down the stretch.”
Madison-Grant next meets host-Oak Hill (6-2) Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. in the second Grant Four semifinal. Mississinewa and Eastbrook square off in the first semifinal.
