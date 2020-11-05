Madison-Grant football coach Brady Turner had to pause when asked what this year has been like for himself and the Argylls.

His answer could probably be echoed by many coaches in all high school sports in this fall of 2020.

“I don’t know if there is a word for this, up and down I guess,” Turner said after M-G’s practice Wednesday night. “There’s been one week the entire season that we’ve not dealt with the COVID-related issues. Whether it was a player of ours, a player on another team, a team cancelling.

“We’ve got to give the kids credit,” he continued. “To focus every week, to come in and get ready to play not knowing who is going to be there, not knowing what position they’re going to be playing. The kids have stayed focused. it hasn’t always gone the best, but with the circumstances they’ve done a good job, been real mature. They get what’s happening is nobody’s fault.”

The Argylls’ focus, the players’ adaptability and growth was apparent in M-G’s 28-12 win at Tri-Central last week in a Class A sectional 43 semifinal. M-G controlled the line of scrimmage, limited the Trojans’ power-running game and earned a second-straight trip to the sectional championship game.

Also for the second-consecutive year, the Argylls will travel to Berne to face South Adams (10-0), a team ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press and No. 2 by Indiana’s football coaches, to decide the battle for the championship trophy.

Last season the Starfires took down M-G, 47-20, and returned most of the key figures from that game.

“Kids are upbeat. We’ve had a really good week of practice,” Turner said. “We face an opponent that is very, very good and we know that. We played them last year and we know what they going to bring to the table. We know what we have to do to be successful and we’ve been working on that. The kids have been focused and they’re ready to go.”

South Adams averages nearly 48 points per game on offense and allows less than seven, which ranks seventh and third in Indiana, respectively. The Starfires surrendered more than 10 points in a game just once all season and were held below 40 only twice.

Quarterback James Arnold drives South Adams’ offensive machine. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior has completed 126-of-182 passes (69.2%) for 2,477 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Arnold spreads the ball around to basically five different receivers, but 6-2 senior Drew Stutzman (35 catches, 853 yards, 14 touchdowns) is the most preferred target. Junior Aidan Wanner (28-655-7), senior Braden Bixler (21-383-5), senior Nicholas Miller (21-383-5) and junior Treyton Schoch (18-349-5) give Arnold a variety of capable targets.

South Adams has also rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 27 scores, with senior Christan Summerset (156 carries, 917 yards, 17 TDs) spearheading the ground game.

Preparing to face such a prolific offense is a daunting task, and Turner said the Argylls have taken a basic approach to try and slow the Starfires down.

“We started by looking at ourselves, talking about and practicing doing our own job,” Turner said. “If all 11 (players) don’t do their job, (Arnold will) find where you mess up and he’ll burn you. We’ve been working on everybody doing their job correctly and tacking well, matching the intensity they’re going to bring.”

Turner believes two keys to his defense having success are mixing up coverages in the Argylls’ secondary and applying pressure with their pass rush without blitzing.

“We’ve got to get our pass rush with our down linemen because when you start blitzing he’ll find them,” he said. “(Arnold) does a very good job of going through his (receiver) progression and he knows where he wants to go.

“They run an uptempo - run a play about every 12 to 15 seconds - so we have to be uptempo,” Turner continued. “When they’re running that fast it stops you from blitzing so we’ve got to get the pressure with our up front guys, that way we can cover in the back. We’re gonna play a little bit of man and little bit of zone and keep mixing it up because he’ll figure it out. If you play one coverage all night he’ll burn you.”

Perhaps the best way for M-G to keep South Adams from lighting up the scoreboard is to play keep away with the football, executing on offense well enough to put together long drives and keep the clock moving.

That was Madison-Grant’s primary focus during Wednesday’s practice.

“We told the kids we’ve got to help our defense. Our offense has to flip the field position, control the clock and get first downs,” Turner said. “Three or four yards is a win for us. Not putting our defense in a short field and actually working the clock to keep their offense off the field is a win for us.”

The Argylls understand the task at hand is a tough one, but there’s been nothing easy in the 2020 season for M-G. Turner said his team is ready to go take its shot.

“They start nine seniors on offense, 10 on defense, so they’ve been around the block and seen it all,” Turner said of South Adams. “We know we’re in for a pretty big mountain to climb, but I think if we have a few things go right you never know. That’s what we’ve been talking about.”