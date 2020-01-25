The Madison-Grant boys’ basketball team was looking to wipe away the bad taste in their mouths left over from last week’s tough loss to Frankton. The Argylls were able to get things turned around Friday night with a convincing 78-42 win at Eastbrook.

“We worked hard on a lot of things this week,” said Argyll coach Brian Trout. “We had to get back in a rhythm and they were ready to play tonight.”

