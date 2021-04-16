FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant’s baseball team is off to its best start in several years and added a little piece of program history Thursday evening.
The Argylls got a gritty and efficient pitching performance from freshman Teagan Yeagy and turned opportunity into enough offense to earn a 3-2 win over Pendleton Heights in the semifinals of the Nick Muller Memorial Tournament.
Most importantly, M-G makes its maiden voyage into the Madison County championship game and will meet Anderson Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Indians’ Memorial Stadium home turf.
Argylls’ coach Scott Haley said he initially planned to start Nick Evans on the mound against the Arabians, but the senior is dealing with some arm soreness so the decision was made to go with Yeagy.
And to say it worked out well would be an understatement.
Yeagy had thrown just one varsity inning in the Argylls’ four games prior to Thursday, yet he pitched with the poise of a veteran.
“Teagan got us through the first two innings on very limited pitches and for a freshman that was huge,” Haley said. “I think that lifted us up a good deal. He just battled. He just battled hard. He didn’t know he was starting tonight.
“I just said 'Alright Teagan, here's the game ball' and he said, 'okay I’m ready,'” Haley added. “That’s just the kind of kid Teagan is. He’s such a competitor and he’s such a good athlete, we can put him anywhere on the field and he’ll do a great job.”
Yeagy struck out the first batter of the game, surrendered the first hit to the second and promptly picked him off first base.
Pendleton Heights put runners on base in all seven innings, but managed to scratch out just two unearned runs, one in the third and another in the sixth.
Yeagy scattered six hits in earning the complete game win. He walked just one batter and struck out seven. His composure was a big key after two of M-G’s three errors led to both runs for the Arabians.
“I was just going out to the mound knowing I had all amazing people behind me and I had my catcher. They all had my back,” Yeagy said. “It’s always a next batter approach. You don’t let that error effect you and it’s the same thing I tell them, if you make and error don’t let it effect you and move on to the next play.”
Yeagy’s approach reflected Haley’s thoughts and the Argylls’ performance.
“What we’ve been preaching is next play. You’ve got to make that next play,” Haley said. “If you make and error, forget about it. We’ll learn from it and work to improve it.
“We’ve been harping as a coaching staff just make the next play because we’ve got a pretty solid defense.”
Madison-Grant scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.
Evans reached on an error to lead off the frame and juniors Mason Richards and Chad Harbert followed with singles for M-G’s first hits of the game.
Sophomore Maddox Beckley then bounced a single into right field for the Argylls’ third-straight knock and drove in both Evans and courtesy runner, Seth Lugar.
Freshman Brayden Ross brought home the final run with a sacrifice fly to left scoring Harbert to give Madison-Grant a 3-1 advantage.
The Argylls had five hits and drew one walk, but Pendleton Heights starter Matt Roark recorded just two strikeouts and the Arabians made three errors.
Haley said another key to M-G’s win and its 4-1 start has been the teams ability to put the ball in play and keep pressure on the opposition’s defense.
“That was our number one priority starting last fall and through the winter, we have to make more contact,” Haley said. “In the past we’ve struck out almost 200 times (a season) and left so many men on base, it was crazy.
“With two strikes we are choking up (on the bat), crowding the plate and we are making contact,” he added. “Make them make a play. That was our focus and they’ve really bought into it.”
Haley wasn’t sure what to expect from the Argylls entering the season. He’s got six seniors and four juniors on the roster, all with varying levels of varsity experience. M-G also has several players playing impactful roles that were in junior high during the last spring sports season in 2019.
“We’ve got a nice blend with the seniors. Nick Evans and Cole Hasty are leading us by example,” Haley said. “Everyday for practice they’re the first ones out here making sure everybody is out here getting the job done and getting ready to practice.
“I was cautiously optimistic. Obviously nobody played last year, I thought last year was going to be our breakthrough year,” he continued. “I didn’t know what to expect this year. These kids worked hard all fall and all winter. They’ve put the work in so they deserve everything they get.”
Now, what the Argylls have earned is a chance to win a Muller Tourney championship and bragging rights over their Madison County rivals.
The 2021 season marks the 20th edition of the Nick Muller Memorial Tournament. Muller was 16 years old and set to enter his junior year at Anderson when he died in a car crash in the summer of 2000.
The tournament was established in the spring of 2001 and scholarship fund was set up in Muller’s name and is presented on the final day of the week-long event.
Alexandria meets Lapel at 1 p.m. in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
Pendleton Heights, who won the 2019 Muller title and has nine championships in 20 years, faces Frankton at 4 p.m. in the third-place game before the Argylls and Anderson decide the championship at 7 p.m.
