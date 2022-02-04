Survive and advance is a phrase often attached to postseason sports and it will take on its purest form when the wrestling regional at Maconaquah gets underway Saturday morning in Bunker Hill.
Eight combatants will take the mat in each of the 14 weight classes all with the same immediate goal: survive the first-round match and advance to the New Haven Semi-State on Feb. 12 in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
The ultimate goal for many will be a regional championship, or as high a finish as possible to earn a better seeding at semi-state, but the top four in each class punch a ticket to next week.
Those wrestlers who fall short in the first round will see their seasons come to it conclusion.
Western is the two-time defending team champion and has won three of the last six. The Panthers and Oak Hill, who has four titles in the last seven years and 13 athletes ready for battle, appear to be set to duke it our for the team championship.
All five Grant County schools will be represented at Maconaquah and following is a look at each matchup in all 14 weight classes.
106
Peru sophomore Jalen May (28-3) enters the 106-pound class as the favorite. The Peru Sectional champion is ranked No. 1 among the 106-pounders that will feed into the New Haven Semi-State and he’s eighth overall in the state according to Indianamat.com. May will face Eastbrook sophomore Hayden Garrett (27-14) in the first round. Garrett was fourth in the Oak Hill Sectional.
Oak Hill freshman Reese Hernandez (24-5), was runner-up in sectional, and will meet freshman Jordan Korreckt (37-3) of North Miami.
The other two opening-round matches feature Western sophomore Benton Kanable (32-6), who’s ranked No. 7 in the New Haven Semi-State, meeting junior John Miller (20-6) of Cass, and sophomore Brayden Raber (24-6) of Maconaquah meeting junior Javin Roberts (6-2) from Kokomo.
113
Oak Hill freshman Colin Tarlton (28-8) earned a third-place finish in sectional and drew a tough opening assignment against Cass senior Kaine Fowler (25-4), who is sixth in the New Haven Semi-State.
The 113-pound class has three other ranked wrestlers: Western sophomore Tanner Tishner (30-0) in No. 1 in the semi-state and fifth overall in Indiana, meets junior Spencer Floor (31-7) of North Miami; freshman Wyatt Davis (22-2, No. 4 in semi-state, No. 13 in state) faces Kokomo freshman Ryan Early; and Northwestern junior Isaac Bumgardner (34-7) meets Peru senior Conner Shaffer.
120
Marion freshman Greg Sheron (10-5) finished fourth in the Oak Hill Sectional and faces off against Rochester junior Ethan Holloway (35-0), who ranks No. 2 in the semi-state and 15th in the state.
Oak Hill senior Peytonn Bowland (30-6), runner up last week, meets senior Taylor Stapleton (29-7) of Maconaquah.
The other two first-round matches at 120 feature: Wabash senior Jared Brooks (31-3, No. 3 in semi-state and 21st in state) against freshman Eil Bowyer (25-9) of Eastern; and Western sophomore Tye Linser (25-6), Oak Hill Sectional champ and No. 9 in semi-state, against Peru junior Brayden Gibson.
126
Oak Hill sophomore Devon Adkins (26-9), a sectional runner up, meets junior Quin Kelly of Caston.
Mississinewa sophomore Ethan Wortinger (19-19), fourth at sectional, faces Rochester junior Aaron Swang0 (29-7), Peru Sectional champion.
Also at 126: Junior Aiden Raab (23-10) of Western, Oak Hill sectional champ, faces Maconaquah sophomore Alex Ousley (19-9); and senior Griffin Shanley (27-10) of North Miami meets Kokomo junior Blayke Acord (30-14).
132
Oak Hill sophomore Tyson Kendall (32-5), who won the sectional crown, meets Peru junior Cody Legg (18-13).
Eastbrook sophomore Ollie Turner (32-12), third last week faces senior Drake Guyer (31-8) of Maconaquah.
Marion senior Nic Elliott (20-3), who is No. 9 in semi-state rankings and sectional runner-up, faces Rochester sophomore Joey Spencer (15-17).
Madison-Grant junior Nathan Knopp (23-11), fourth in sectional, meets semi-state No. 1 and state-ranked No. 7, Dylan Stroud (29-0) of Manchester.
138
Eastbrook junior Damon Nuckols (37-8), who finished fourth at Oak Hill, meets Peru junior Cooper Baldwin (26-4), sectional champ last week.
Oak Hill junior Austin Lawrence (30-8), who finished third in sectional, faces Maconaquah junior Wyatt Price (22-4).
Oak Hill Sectional champ, Kokomo senior Omarion Clark-Stitts (43-1), is ranked fifth in the semi-state and No. 24 in the state, meets Rochester sophomore DJ Basham (18-15); and junior Robert Dinn (15-10) of Western faces Cass junior Jensen Burrous (25-7).
145
Oak Hill senior Brody Arthur (36-0) meets Manchester sophomore Isaiah Burlingame (17-12) of Manchester to open his day. Arthur is ranked No. 1 in the New Haven Semi-State and fourth overall in Indiana at 145 and is looking to add another regional title to the 138-pound championship he claimed last year.
Marion sophomore Connor Kissell (16-11) battled to third place in sectional, and meets Maconaquah sophomore Ty Galvin (25-9) to open up.
Eastbrook junior Eli Harwood (32-9), who finished fourth last week, meets sectional champ, senior Cameron Baber (22-3) of Peru.
Senior Nathan Conner (24-11), runner up at Oak Hill, meets senior Javonie Cervantes (19-14) of Cass.
152
Oak Hill sophomore Will Warnock (29-9) meet Rochester junior Greyson Gard (30-6), who won the Peru Sectional and ranks No. 5 in the New Haven Semi-State.
Other matches at 152: Western sophomore Mitchell Betz (36-0, No. 2 in semi-state and No. 13 in state) faces Cass senior Rowdy Frey (21-5); Manchester junior Jordan Ayers (13-5) meets Kokomo junior Kyan Gamble (23-15); and Eastern senior Bradie Porter (32-5, No. 10 in semi-state) faces Maconaquah freshman Ethan Farnell (31-5).
160
Oak Hill sophomore Emilio Liscano (26-11) finished third in sectional and meets Peru runner-up, Bradyn Fennell (28-7), a junior from North Miami.
Other matches at 160: Oak Hill champ Kymani Howard (35-8, No. 4 in semi-state) meets junior Gavin McKee (27-10) of Rochester; Western sophomore Daeglan Pleak (22-4) faces Manchester senior Daminic Lincoln; and Peru champ, junior Logan Farnell (37-1, No. 2 in semi-state and No. 10 in state) battles junior Trevor Philapy (24-13) of Tri-Central.
170
Oak Hill sophomore Evan Miller (25-8), a third place sectional finisher, faces senior Adam Bandeiler (24-4) of Cass.
Mississinewa junior Tanner Campbell (19-12) meets Peru Sectional champ, junior Zach France (31-3, No. 7 in semi-state) of Manchester.
Senior Brodie Porter (34-1, No. 1 in semi-state and No. 3 in state) of Eastern meets Rochester’s Eli Swango (19-20); and Western senior Hayden Shepherd (32-2, No. 2 in semi-state and No. 4 in state) faces Peru senior Chase Seifert (22-11, No. 10 in semi-state).
182
Madison-Grant freshman Boston Caudell (32-5), a runner-up at Oak Hill last week, opens competition against freshman Austin Ringeisen (29-7) of Maconaquah.
Kokomo senior Jaquan East (37-4, No. 3 in semi-state) won the Oak Hill Sectional and meets Cass junior Edward Prince (23-11), Rochester senior Kaleb Shaffer (17-10) faces Western junior Brayden Shoaff (22-14); and Eastern senior Josh Fike (18-10) battles Northfield senior Jaydan Goshert (18-1).
195
Oak Hill senior Jaren Hawkins (29-10), finished third in sectional and opens against senior Mason Taylor (19-9) of Maconaquah.
Oak Hill champ, Kokomo sophomore Chad Washburn (41-3, No. 1 in semi-state and No. 21 in state) meets sophomore Keyton Ousley (15-16) of Peru; Western junior MJ Norman (25-10, No. 6 in semi-state) faces Manchester senior Trevor Dill (23-11); and Peru champ, Rochester sophomore Alex Deming (35-1, No. 5 in semi-state and No. 14 in state) meets Eastern junior Reid Keisling (20-12).
220
Oak Hill junior Silas Jones (31-4), a sectional champion last week, faces Peru senior Cameron McKinney (20-12).
Marion junior Beck Vermilion (26-6), who finished third in sectional, meets Manchester sophomore Preston Duffy (12-6).
Rochester sophomore Brady Beck (34-1, No. 2 in semi-state and No. 6 in state) meets Western junior Wade Ryan; and Eastern junior Elijah Buckley (31-5), runner up at Oak Hill, meets Maconaquah sophomore Gavin Nethercutt (29-10).
285
Oak Hill junior Wyatt Strange (31-5, No. 7 in semi-state) finished runner up in sectional and meets senior Garrison Hickle (8-5) of Caston.
Marion junior Kalique Malone (27-5), who finished fourth at Oak Hill, squares off with Rochester senior Marshall Fishback (34-1), the Peru Sectional champ who is ranked fourth in the semi-state and No. 10 in the state.
Eastern junior Tyler Wright (33-3) who won the Oak Hill sectional, meets Maconaquah junior John Casey Pebley (17-14); and Peru freshman Trevi Hillman-Conley (18-7) faces Western sophomore Cole Armstrong (18-14).
Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased at the door at Maconaquah.
