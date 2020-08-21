The high school girls soccer season hit the ground running over the past week and teams started to learn what their potential is for the fall of 2020.
Three of Grant County’s four teams return a strong core-nucleus while Marion’s features a young core as it starts to rebuild after losing a strong senior class from last year.
Following is a brief look at the four area teams competing in girls soccer.
Eastbrook
The Panthers aren’t so much rebuilding as reloading despite losing a strong senior class from its 2019 regional finalist team.
The biggest questions Eastbrook coach Jamie Hallis needs to answer is in her defensive end, where the Panthers have excelled in keeping pressure off senior keeper Gabby Scott in prior years.
“I would say we’re still uncertain. We’re still trying to figure out which four girls will work the best in the back,” Hallis shared. “Rachel Manning, who is an incredible defender, I’m trying to figure out if we can free her up to play her in the middle because she’s an incredible midfielder as well, another place we have a hole left by a senior. On defense we have a good group of girls to choose from but we’re just trying to decide on the best ones.
“Out of everything this preseason that’s become clear to me is that we want Naomi (Diller) in holding,” she added. “I feel like Naomi doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Even with our defense last year, Naomi breaks up so much of what comes through the defense. She is everywhere. She can play up and back, she can play across the field. She can be an awesome defender but she also starts and helps so much on offense.”
For one final season, Hallis is blessed to have Sarah Foulk creating and providing offense for her team, which the senior has proven extremely adept at doing. Foulk, who will soon sign to play in college at Indiana Wesleyan, entered the season with 125 career goals - 103 over the past two seasons - and started by scoring five more at Oak Hill on Tuesday.
Hallis expects Foulk will expand her game even more this year.
“She’s been incredible. She is the hardest worker I’ve ever seen,” Hallis said of Foulk. “…It’s been fun watching her. We all know she can score but it’s been really fun watching her create. She can slip passes through the tiniest little spot. I’m really excited to watch her play this year. She’s always fun to watch but I think we're going to see how creative she is.”
When Foulk creates, she’ll be looking for Johwen McKim, Chloe McDaniel (two goals at Oak Hill), Camden Chellis and Diller, at times.
Hallis sees a lot of potential for the Panthers this season.
“We’re aiming for another sectional title. I think that’s a reasonable goal for this group,” she said. “I think being in another regional final would be a goal. I feel like we have to wait to see what we look like but I don’t think its out of the picture for us to be there at the end of the year.
“And beautiful soccer is always our goal.”
Marion
Ben Hawk enters his first full season leading the Giants and does so with a young and very inexperienced side.
Given Marion is replacing the likes of Taylor Kitts, Ellie Vermilion, Claire Hendrick, Morgan Hartman and Alex Riggs, a group the spent the last four years making the Giants very competitive most nights, Hawk is keeping his expectations simple for this fall.
“It is a very young team and very inexperienced. My expectation is that they take the time to learn how to play the game and how to play patiently on the ball,” Hawk said. “When they’re young and inexperienced you get a little excited, you want to rush forward, so being patient on the ball is going to be key for them to learn."
The Giants do have some experience returning with Marley White, Aliyah Willhide, Kaylin Burke, Larielle Cox and Jaden Sebastian, and Hawk believes that core will help expedite the learning process for his new players.
The leadership on the field …. knowing what to say to teammates to help them position themselves is going to be important,” Hawk said. “Marley and Jaden are playing in the middle field, that’s a new position for them, and they’ve taken on that leadership and done well with it.”
Hawk said newcomers Talia Alsup and Anirah Esparza bring good athleticism to the pitch and he thinks both could play impactful roles.
A big focus for the Giants has been focusing on the little things, important things, as they’ve prepared for the 2020 season.
“We’ve worked hard and put in a lot of effort, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on some tactics and placement,” he said. “It was mostly fundamentals and conditioning. We know with the little numbers that we have we need to be fit and ready to play.
“I’m happy with the work that we’ve done over the preseason and I think we’re on track with what we expected.”
Mississinewa
Expectation and excitement is high for Ole Miss coach Andrea Wilson as she returned her top three goal scorers from a year ago in seniors Alayna Webb and Taylor Ulerick and sophomore Lia Luchetti. Sophomore midfielder Audrey Spencer also packs a scoring punch but often plays the role of creator.
“I am really excited. We have a lot of skill back this year,” Wilson said. “Our top line is going to be really tough. Really fast. We’ve got to work out the kinks of getting that through ball through, but once we do they’re going to be really tough to defend.
“I think we’ll see some serious goals out of them. At least that’s what I’ expecting,” she aded.
The Indians had some success using their speed against Manchester on Wednesday but ran into a hot Squire goalie and dropped a 4-1 decision to open the season.
Ole Miss is rebuilding its defense in front of sophomore keeper Savannah Herrera and Wilson has been concerned about being bitten by the injury bug early on. Webb’s status moving forward is still unknown after she was carried off the field late in the second half in the Manchester match with a leg injury.
“We’ve had some nagging injuries. I’ve talked to other coaches at Mississinewa and they're dealing with the same things,” Wilson said. “Kids have been sitting since March, trying to work on their own but it’s just not the same. Pulled muscles. It’s hard to go back into 100 percent.
“But they just work hard all the time,” she continued. “I think as we get into our groove, you’re really going to see good things. I think this could be one of the better teams to ever come through Mississinewa. I just keep praying we get through this season.”
Oak Hill
The Golden Eagles start the season with much to be encouraged about, despite losing two matches in the first week.
Seniors Tegan Phillips and Carlee Biddle, who will sign to play at Saint Francis next week, have been the leading goal scorers for the past two seasons and should prove to provide a difficult match up for Eagles’ opponents.
The dynamic scoring duo is a good starting point for Oak Hill coach Alex Kenworthy as he tries to work in some inexperienced players around them.
“They’re extremely important. You saw how they set up other girls along with their ball skills,” Kenworthy said of Biddle and Phillips. “Truly, they keep the motor running. They don’t lose a lot of energy.
“They’re girls that are extremely talented and can play all over the field,” he added. “I’ve got to put them in a position that’s going to be best for the team as a whole. Sometimes that takes away from us being stronger offensively as we try to help our defense.”
Phillips, Biddle and senior Ruthie McDivitt, Oak Hill’s sweeper in the back end, were voted captains by their teammates last week and all three have been important in providing leadership.
Kenworthy also expects Colbie Furnish and Judy Wood along with Kristen Travis, Melissa Kluvein and Lauren Rex to play essential roles.
“It’s been a struggle to get everything in,” he said, noting he’s got several upperclassmen and freshmen learning on the fly. “…It’s kind of frustrating but it’s also kind of fun to see what more we need to do and how far we could potentially grow.
“One of our frustrations is we have some injuries and majority of the injuries are starters,” Kenworthy continued. “We do what we’ve got to do and we’ll move forward and have a good time doing it.”
Kenworthy believes his team has the potential to play very good soccer once it's healthy and hitting on all cylinders.
“My expectations are high for this group,” he said. “I think we have some extreme talent. I think we have some girls that really help us pretty quickly. By the end of the season I’m hoping to be a real contender for that sectional title.”
