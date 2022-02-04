Saturday
Girls basketball: Class 4A sectional 7 at Marion: Harrison vs. Kokomo, 5 p.m., McCutcheon vs, Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.; Class 3A sectional 23 at Mississinewa: Oak Hill vs. Heritage, 5 p.m., Mississinewa/Bellmont winner vs. Norwell/FW Luers winner, 7 p.m.; Class 2 sectional 39 at Eastbrook: Madison-Grant vs. Winchester, 6 p.m., Tipton vs. Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Maconaquah Regional, 9 a.m.
Girls swimming: Marion and Oak Hill at Hamilton Southeastern Sectional preliminaries, 9 a.m. (diving) and 2 p.m. (swimming)
Boys basketball: Mississinewa at Delta, 12:30 p.m., Logansport at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 3 p.m., Bethel at Taylor, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Grace at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m., Bethel at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Indoor track: IWU Midwest Classic, 10 a.m.
Monday
Girls basketball: Class 4A sectional 7 at Marion: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff, 6 p.m., Harrison/Kokomo winner vs. McCutcheon/Northwestern winner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming: Marion, Oak Hill at Hamilton Southeastern Sectional finals, 5:30 p.m.
