Friday
Football: Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7 p.m., Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Lafayette Jeff at Marion, 7 p.m., Mississinewa at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys tennis: Marion at Kokomo Wildkat Open, 9 a.m.
Boys and girls XC: Eastbrook, Marion, Oak Hill, Mississinewa in New Haven Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer: Mississinewa at Tipton, 10 a.m., Marion at Kokomo in NCC tourney, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Eastbrook, 10 a.m., Muncie Central/Kokomo winner (9 a.m.) at Marion, 11 a.m. in NCC tourney
Girls golf: Madison-Grant and Oak Hill at East Noble Regional, 8:30 a.m. at Noble Hawk GC in Kendallville.
Men’s soccer: IWU at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer: Taylor at IWU, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: IWU at Taylor, 2 p.m.
Men’s and women’s tennis: Crossroads League championships, TBA
