Mon., Aug. 17
Boys tennis: Marion at Delta, (scrimmage), 5 p.m., Mississinewa at Bluffton, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m., Kokomo at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Southern Wells at Marion, 6 p.m. (scrimmage), Eastern at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Tues., Aug. 18
Boys tennis: Maconaquah at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Boys and girls XC: Eastbrook at New Castle Hokum Karem, 6 p.m.; Madison-Grant at Lapel Invite, 5 p.m., Oak Hill/Southwood at Manchester, 4:30 p.m
Girls soccer: Eastbrook at Oak Hill, 6 p.m., Marion at South Adams, 6 p.m., Maconaquah at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Oak Hill at Tipton, 5 p.m., Peru at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Eastbrook at Southern Wells, 6 p.m., Madison-Grant at Jay County, 6 p.m., Northfield at Marion, 6 p.m., Oak Hill at Maconaquah, 7 p.m.
Girls golf: Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m., Oak Hill at Maconaquah, 5 p.m.
Wed., Aug. 19
Boys tennis: Madison-Grant at Western, 5 p.m., Marion at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Frankton at Eastbrook, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Eastbrook at Wabash, 6 p.m., Marion at Fort Wayne Snider, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Manchester at Mississinewa, 6 p.m., Kokomo at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Thur., Aug. 20
Boys tennis: Marion at Lapel, 5 p.m., Kokomo at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eastbrook at Delta, 5 p.m., Indianapolis Tech at Marion, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Oak Hill at Huntington North, 5 p.m., Wabash at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Girls golf: Eastbrook vs. Oak Hill, 5 p.m., Marion/Woodlan at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Adams Central at Eastbrook, 6 p.m., Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m., Marion at Oak Hill, 6 p.m., Mississinewa at Western, 6 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Football: Marion at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m., Tipton at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m., Eastern at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
