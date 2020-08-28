Today
Boys tennis: Mississinewa at Mooreseville Invite, 9 a.m.; Lapel at Madison-Grant in Madison County championship, 10 a.m.
Boys and girls XC: Madison-Grant at Oak Hill Invite, 10 a.m., Marion, Eastbrook, Mississinewa in Taylor Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer: Woodlan at Eastbrook, Noon, Marion at Muncie Central, 11 a.m., Delta at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer: Muncie Central at Marion, 11 a.m., Mississinewa at Wabash, 10 a.m., Northwestern at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Girls golf: CIC at Frankton, 2 p.m., Marion at Lebanon Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball: Eastbrook at Marion Invite, 9 a.m.
Monday
Boys soccer: Oak Hill at Maconaquah, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball: Oak Hill at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys tennis: Madison-Grant at Taylor, 4:30 p.m., Mississinewa at Marion, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Eastbrook at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eastbrook at Blackford, 7:30 p.m., Marion at Homestead, 6 p.m., Oak Hill at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 6 p.m., Taylor at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Boys and girls XC: Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Muncie Central/Yorktown at Marion, 5 p.m., Oak Hill at Wabash, 4:30 p.m., Mississinewa at Huntington North, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys soccer: Oak Hill at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Oak Hill at Marion, 5:30 p.m., Mississinewa at Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m., Wabash at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Northfield at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Boys tennis: Jay County at Marion, 5:30 p.m., Blackford at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: New Castle at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m., Marion at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eastbrook at Western, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Eastbrook/Elwood at Marion, 4:30 p.m., Oak Hill at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Eastbrook at Mississinewa, 6 p.m., Madison-Grant at Anderson, 6 p.m., Kokomo at Marion, 6 p.m., Oak Hill at Southwood, 6 p.m.
Friday
Football: Eastbrook at Mississinewa, 7 p.m., Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Marion at Kokomo, 7 p.m., Oak Hill at Elwood, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.