High school baseball: Oak Hill at Mississinewa, 5:30 p.m., resumption of game suspended by darkness on April 21, scored tied 3-3 in top of the 10th; Arsenal Tech at Marion, 5:30 p.m. in NCC Tourney.
High school softball: Arsenal Tech at Marion, 5:30 p.m. in NCC Tourney; Oak Hill at Caston, 5:30 p.m.
