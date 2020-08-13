Friday

Football (scrimmages): Eastbrook at Hamilton Heights, Cancelled; Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7 p.m., Mississinewa at Eastern, 7 p.m.

Girls golf: Mississinewa at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Sataurday

Football (scrimmage): Shenandoah at Marion, 7 p.m., Whitko at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Marion at Norwell Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis: Madison-Grant at Hamilton Heights Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Eastbrook, Marion, Mississinewa, Oak Hill in jamboree at Oak Hill, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer: Eastbrook, Marion, Mississinewa, Oak Hill in jamboree at Marion, 2 p.m.

Girls golf: Eastbrook, Madison-Grant, Oak Hill, Mississinewa in Wabash Invitational, 9 a.m., Marion at Lapel Invite, 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Madison-Grant at Eastern (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

