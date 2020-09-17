Monday
Girls soccer: Marion at Wabash, 6 p.m., North Miami at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis: Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m., Marion at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
HS volleyball: Delta at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Men’s golf: IWU, Taylor at Bill Bockowitz Invite, 8 a.m. in Jackson, Michigan
Women’s golf: Taylor in Ball State Cardinal Classic, 8 a.m., IWU in Anil Joseph Classic, TBA
Tuesday
Boys tennis: Madison-Grant at Elwood, 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Canterbury at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Boys and girls XC: Grant Four at Taylor, 4:45 p.m.
Boys soccer: Columbia City at Eastbrook, 6 p.m., Oak Hill at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mississinewa at South Adams, 5:30 p.m.
HS volleyball: Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Men’s golf: IWU, Taylor in Bill Bockowitz Invite, 8 a.m. in Jackson, Michigan
Women’s golf: Taylor in Ball State Cardinal Classic, 8 a.m., IWU in Anil Joseph Classic, TBA
Men’s soccer: IWU at Northwestern Ohio, 4 p.m.
Men’s and women’s tennis: Crossroads League quarterfinals, TBA
Wednesday
Boys tennis: Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Oak Hill at Taylor, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Tippecanoe Valley at Marion, 6 p.m., Elwood at Mississinewa, 6 p.m., Oak Hill at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer: Goshen at IWU, 7 p.m., Marian at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer: Taylor at Marian, 7 p.m., IWU at Goshen, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Marian at IWU, 7 p.m., Taylor at Spring Arbor, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys tennis: Delta at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Hamilton Southeastern at Marion, 7:30 p.m., Oak Hill at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Bluffton at Eastbrook, 6 p.m., Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Men’s and women’s tennis: Crossroads League semifinals
College volleyball: IWU at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Friday
Football: Eastbrook at Alexandria, 7 p.m., Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m., Lafayette Jeff at Marion, 7 p.m., Mississinewa at Frankton, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: IWU at Mt. Vernon Nazarene, 7 p.m., Saint Francis at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys tennis: Marion at Kokomo Wildkat Open, 9 a.m.
Boys and girls XC: Eastbrook, Marion, Oak Hill, Mississinewa in New Haven Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys soccer: Mississinewa at Tipton, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Eastbrook, 10 a.m., NCC at Kokomo, TBA
Girls golf: East Noble Regional, 8:30 a.m.
Men’s soccer: IWU at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer: Taylor at IWU, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: IWU at Taylor, 2 p.m.
Men’s and women’s tennis: Crossroads League championship, TBA
