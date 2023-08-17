HS football: Fort Wayne South at Marion, 7 p.m. (pregame 6:30 p.m., WBAT 1400 AM; *Oak Hill at Eastern, 7 p.m., 860 AM The Score (pregame 6:30 p.m.), *Mississinewa at Norwell, 7 p.m.; *Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7 p.m., *Huntington North at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m., WCJC 99.3 AM (pregame 7 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.