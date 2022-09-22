Picture is the contingent from Grant County Special Olympics that participated in the Unified Golf State Tournament on Sept. 17 at Hickory Stick Golf Course in Greenwood. Front row (From left to right) are Jake Miller, Aaron Fulda, Aaron Fear, David Irwin and Ben Irwin. Back row is Mike Fear and Tim Faust. Not pictured are coaches Brandy Fulda and David Fulda, who were also at the tournament.
A pair of Unified Golf reams representing Grant County Special Olympics recently competed in the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Games Indiana State Unified Golf Tournament in Greenwood.
The teams of Aaron Fear (athlete) and Aaron Fulda (unified partner) along with David Irwin (athlete) and Ben Irwin (unified partner) qualified for the Sept. 17 event at Hickory Stick Golf Club by virtue of finishing in the top-27 of the state-wide Unified Golf Tour.
