Champion. Teacher. Coach. Husband. Dad. Trailblazer. Pioneer.
Before Oatess Archey wore any of the above titles, he was just a boy that grew up in Marion in the late 1930s and 40s. A boy forced to overcame innumerable obstacles on his way to becoming a man and living a life of incredible achievements.
Archey’s life was driven to have a positive, at times profound, impact on other lives. And he did it for generations.
Oatess Archey is perhaps the most important person to have have lived, worked and impacted Marion and Grant County.
Archey’s achievements are many. He was a state champion and became state record holder in the 120-yard hurdles in 1955, the year he graduated from Marion High School. He was also an all-state football player for the Giants and a starter on the basketball team before he went off to Grambling and earned a bachelors degree.
When Archey returned to Marion to fulfill his dream of becoming a teacher, it was put on hold because there were no Black teachers in the school system in 1959.
Instead, he was offered, and accepted, a job as a janitor, which included being a caretaker of the football field and track where just a few years prior he was cheered as being a champion.
“It hurt him a lot when he went back to Marion for a teaching position and he was given a janitorial job,” said Marlon Archey, one of Oatess Archey’s two sons who were both born in Marion and now reside in Southern California
Marlon recalled adult conversations with his dad about the difficulties Oatess faced as a young man.
“He talked about being outside under the stadium picking up trash with a stick with a nail on the end of it, and how boys were spitting on him and using racial slurs toward him,” Marlon shared. “He would always say these young men don’t realize I have a college degree. I’ve made something of my life, but yet all they see is the color of my skin and they’re spitting on me.
“That was very hurtful to his heart and something he talked about often because it was very hurtful to him.”
But out of that hatred, Oatess Archey continued to move forward, stronger and more determined to be the best man he could possibly be. To serve and positively impact the world around him.
Oatess Archey eventually became a teacher as well as the first Black coach in Marion High School history. He coached the Giants’ track team as well as the Martin Boots Panthers seventh and eight grade basketball teams.
“He was a very fair man,” recalled Alan Culley, a retired Marion police officer that played basketball for Archey at Martin Boots in 1962-63. “His philosophy was (it didn’t matter) if your dad was a laborer, or a banker or doctor, your kids were all on the same level. They played by their talent, not by who their dad was.
“Everything he did was based on fairness. it didn’t matter the color of your skin or social status. If you were the best one, you got the best play.”
Another member of those Martin Boots teams was Doug Brown, a 1967 Marion High School graduate. Brown said he and Oatess Archey remained friends until his former coach died in December of 2021 at the age of 84.
Brown shared that two or three times a year, Archey would call just to reminisce and catch up.
“He was quite a role model and mentor for all of us in those days. … He was always someone who everyone looked up to,” Brown said of Archey, who was also one of his classroom teachers. “Certainly a great role model. A very encouraging kind of a guy, very even-tempered man, but very competitive as well.
“He was a consummate gentleman at all times with the kids. I never saw him upset. Very patient,” Brown added. “I can’t remember an episode with him where he even raised his voice. He was very deliberate in the way he did things. Very organized. Just and exceptional individual.”
Archey went on to coach track at Ball State, but retired when he was offered an opportunity to work in the FBI.
During his career in law enforcement, which also included working for the U.S. State Department, Oatess Archey worked numerous high-profile cases including the L.A. Riots and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.
Oatess Archey returned to Marion in the late 90s, and was elected Grant County sheriff and spent two terms, from 1999 to 2007, as not only the county’s top law enforcement official, but also the first Black sheriff in Indiana history.
“Obviously, when he ran for sherlff he talked a lot about Marion and coming from a small town,” shared Marlon Archey. “He was very proud that he came from a small town and was able to achieve some of the successes that he had. … He always had great things to say, even when there were tough times. Even when he became sheriff and there were difficult times, he still talked about Marion so fondly.”
Marlon Archey, also recalled perhaps the most important lesson he and his brother, Oatess Eugene Archey II, learned from their dad growing up.
“Perseverance first and foremost. ... He had to persevere a lot,” Marlon said. “That’s really what was instilled in my brother and I growing up.
“Perseverance. Being honest. Being a good person. He was a man of faith, a good Christian man. That’s the way he lived his life and the way he brought up my brother and I,” he continued. “He would always say to us, ‘never look down upon someone unless you’re going to help them up.’ So he was kind to all.”
Marlon shared another story about delivering a eulogy at his dad’s funeral which offered a good deal of perspective about Oatess Archey, the way he lived his life and how his humble approach had such an impact on people.
“He would always say, ‘When that time comes, when you’re up in front of the church, hands across your chest, feet straight up, are you going to leave this world a better place?’” Marlon said. “‘Are you going to leave it worse? Or are you just going to leave?’
“When I spoke, I looked at that casket, I said Pops, you’re leaving this world a better place.’ Really, that’s the foundation of what my brother and I have tried to do, leave the world a better place.”
