A new face with a familiar name to running sports at Marion High School has taken the lead of the Giants’ cross country programs.
Matt Lakes, a 2009 graduate of Marion, was recently hired to fill the position vacated by Sarina Lashbrook, who filled the position for the last two seasons.
Lakes is the son of Terry Lakes, who coached Giants’ runners for nearly three decades and had some of the most successful teams and individuals in Marion history under his guidance.
For the past few seasons, Matt Lakes has been the coach at McCulloch Junior High School, so he knows a good bit about the runners he’ll have to work with this fall and in future seasons.
“I always felt like a coach even being a very vocal leader when I ran for (my dad),” Lakes said Wednesday morning at the high school after his teams completed their conditioning session. “My dad was a great coach. He was my coach and I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity.”
Lakes said he thinks both his boys and girls teams this season will field six runners each and one of his goals is to grow the numbers of athletes for both.
However, his goals for Marion cross country are much loftier than simply having big teams.
“Not just the numbers, the talent. I know with some freshmen right now, girls and boys, even the eighth grade and seventh grade girls and boys, there’s a lot of talent there,” Lakes said. “A big thing I really want to accomplish is to get back on top of the NCC. I think that’s the No. 1 thing to get in cross country right now.
“I see very good talent, similar to when i was coming into high school. Maybe even better,” he added. “I really think we can be back on top of the NCC in three or four years. I know Harrison is always going to be good, NCC wasn’t like that when I was here. It was us, Huntington North and a couple other schools. But top-3 in the NCC is really what we want to shoot for in the next three years.”
Lakes said his coaching style is a lot like that of his dad’s, but it will also be different by necessity.
“I’m not as much of a yeller. My dad was a real old-school coach,” he said. “I take a lot of his old school, but with the kids these days it’s a little bit different. You have to coach them a little different. Most of the same workouts, most of the same pre-run, everything we do is sort of similar to him.
“It’s changed a lot since I was here, not just because of technology,” he added. “There’s so many different things that kids can use these days, apps and things. I’m a little old school in that, I believe … it should be you, especially in summer training, either by yourself or with the team, just out running. That’s my main thing is kind of bring some old-school coaching.
Lakes said his competitive running career ended shortly after he went off to Indiana State University for college. He said he’d started running when he was 7 and was burned out by the time he finished his high school days.
Though his personal mileage isn’t what it once was, his passion for the sport and for helping young people have kept him involved. Now it’s also given him the opportunity to lead his high school alma mater.
“I think the big thing is I always wanted to be involved in it. I always loved it,” Lakes said of distance running. “I’m not a runner right now but I know what it takes to do well.
“Having my dad as my coach was rough but he was very distant from me. He would tell me what to do,” he continued. “He didn’t have to tell me much, I knew how good I wanted to be. It helped (with my dad) having great teams through the ‘90s and 2000s and I was there for every one them in cross country and track.”
Lakes understands the work that needs to be done by himself and his athletes to help the Giants return to being a threat to win the North Central Conference as well as battle for titles in the IHSAA state tournament series.
Hard work is a must, but not the only factor in the Giants achieving individual and team goals.
“In cross country you just need to have that competitive, confident nature,” Lakes said. “The best way I think always is to have some competition within your team. It helps you get better through practices. I was that way. I know my dad was that way. We always preached be competitive with each other. Don’t just sit back on a distance day, we want to race each other no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.