One of Grant County’s longest running baseball traditions enters its second half-century this weekend at Lincoln Field as the Marion Firefighters Local 676 hosts its annual late-summer little league classic.
The 51st-annual Fireman’s Tournament for baseball and third-annual softball tourney will each get underway Friday evening with the champions of both being crowned and taking the traditional ride on MFD’s ladder truck Sunday afternoon to share a meal at PC Brick Oven Pizza.
The baseball bracket features 10 teams with half the field representing county little league organizations. Four county teams are entered in the six-team softball bracket, which will have a first-time champion as Oak Hill, winner of the tournament in the first two years, opted not to enter this summer.
“I’m really happy with it,” said co-tournament director, Sergio Flores, who along with Blake Hancock took the reins as event organizers last summer. “During this time of the year it’s hard to get teams back together. Some of the seasons have already ended. You have Town & Country state going on right now.
“A lot of girls play travel ball softball and there are a lot of tournaments still going on. It’s kinda tough around this time to pull together so many teams, and it has kind of surprised me, but I’m very happy with it.”
The tournament’s longevity exemplifies its importance to the Marion Firefighter’s Union. Flores said he and Hancock were excited when they were asked to become directors for the annual event at a union meeting last year. Both have young children and are invested in community youth sports.
“I’ll be doing until even after I’m retired. I’d definitely like to go out there,” Flores said. “We were like we both want to do it, but we need some insights about it because we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. There have been some stressful moments because a lot goes into it.”
Year one as directors for Flores and Hancock went smoothly, but there was a stressful learning curve involved. Year two’s preparations have also gone well, but not without issues as some of the original teams that committed to play, one each in softball and baseball, had to back out earlier in the week.
In fact, Flores said a team from Shenandoah called on Wednesday and had to de-commit, which left him scrambling to find a 10th team for the boys tournament.
Still, no matter how many or few teams are entered in the Fireman’s Tournaments, the event wouldn’t go on without the commitment of the Marion’s firefighters.
Flores said finding volunteers in his brotherhood of emergency responders has never been a problem.
“It’s something you’re doing for the community plus the department,” Flores said. “Some guys aren’t baseball or softball guys, but they can still help out with grilling, concession stand, keeping the gate, field maintenance, stuff like that. There’s a job for everybody even if they’re not into sports.
“It hasn’t been hard getting people to come out. Even the guys that have been on for a long time, they still come out and do their part and I appreciate that.”
As entertainment value goes, folks will have a hard time finding anything better.
Admission to the Fireman’s Tournament is $5 per car load, and no matter what day a ticket is purchased, it’s good for the entire weekend of games.
Teams don’t pay an entry fee to play, so any ticket sales, revenue from the concession stand and donations are used to purchase baseball and softballs, trophies and plaques for participants. Some funds are also used for donations to local charities as well as go into union coffers for next year’s event.
“We keep it cheap. It’s an affordable price for a family to come in. Food prices will be reasonable,” Flores said. “We don’t want to charge people an arm and a leg to make money, we just want everybody to come out and have a good time.”
Flores said his goal for the weekend is simple.
“Just for everything to go smooth. I think coaches realize it’s for fun,” he said. “It’s a free tournament for them so hopefully they’ll act like it … and not have bad sportsmanship.”
Friday’s opening night in the baseball tournament will feature Marion Purple vs. Blackford on Field 2 and Eastbrook vs. Wabash 10U on field 4 at 6 p.m. with Oak Hill vs. Wabash (F2) and Ole Miss vs. Logansport (F4) following at 8 p.m.; Defending champion, Marion Gold, will meet the Eastbrook/Wabash 10U winner at 9 a.m. on Saturday.; Games will continue through 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the loser’s bracket final will be played at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The championship and an if-necessary game will follow Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
In softball, Marion Lincoln meets Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Marion PAL and Eastbrook; The winner of Marion PAL/Eastbrook meets Winamac at 9 a.m. Saturday while the Marion Lincoln/Ole Miss winner plays Cowan at 11 a.m.; The loser’s bracket final is set for 11 a.m. Sunday with the championship and an if-necessary game to follow around 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.