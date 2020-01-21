Taylor women’s soccer ID Camp
The Taylor women’s soccer program will host an ID Camp on Saturday, March 14. The camp is open to girls in grades 9-12 and will run from 1 through 4 p.m.
The one-day camp will cost $90 per participant.
Campers will receive the opportunity to train with current members of the Taylor women’s soccer program, while receiving technical training from the coaching staff. All campers will receive a t-shirt and parents will be able to attend a meeting with Coach Scott Stan to discuss the college recruiting process.
For additional information on the camp, please contact Scott Stan at 765-998-4596 or via email at jfstan@taylor.edu.
Indiana Swish AAU tryouts
The Indiana Swish has set Sunday and Feb. 2 as tryout dates for the upcoming AAU Basketball season.
Tryouts on each of the scheduled Sundays will be held in Luckey Arena on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University, 520 E. 41st street in Marion, at the following start times: third through sixth grade boys, 2 p.m., seventh and eighth grade boys, 3:45 p.m.
Players can attend either or both tryout sessions.
If you are planning on attending or have any questions, please email info@ indianaswish.com or text 765-206-0219.
Taylor men’s soccer ID camp
The Taylor University men’s soccer program will host an ID Camp on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for boys in grades 9-12 and costs $87 per individual.
Online registration and payment for the camp is available until March 5.
Participants will receive quality soccer instruction, training and evaluation with the TU men’s soccer coaching staff and players and will also receive a t-shirt. There will also be a 30 minute session for parents and players to talk with head coach Gary Ross about the college recruiting process. For additional information, please contact Coach Ross at 765-998-4739, or via email at grross@taylor.edu.
Taylor volleyball summer camps
Registration is now open for the three June sessions of Taylor University Volleyball’s summer camps.
The Summer Day Camp, scheduled for June 8-10, is open for girls entering grades kindergarten through third and will focus on the introduction of beginning fundamentals and techniques of the game of volleyball. Campers will have the opportunity to work through skill stations, as well as learn the basic concept of match play.
The Summer Camp, June 7-10, is open to girls entering fourth through 12th grades and will focus on all aspects of the sport.
Fundamental skills and technique development will be emphasized and players will be grouped by age and skill level. Drills, games and competitive play will be used to refine skills and techniques.
The Elite Prospect Camp, June 11-13, for girls entering grades ninth through 12th grades and are interested in playing at the collegiate level. The camp will include collegiate level practices and training with and against current members of the Taylor volleyball program. Participants will receive skill evaluations, training tips and instruction from the Taylor coaching staff.
The cost of the Summer Day Camp is $30, or $40 for registrations after May 25; The Summer Camp cost is $315 for residents and $265 for commuters, with those prices moving to $340 for residents and $290 for commuters after the May 25; The Elite Prospect Camp cost is set for $300 for residents and $250 for commuters who register by May 25, and $325 for residents and $275 for commuters who register after May 25.
Discounts are available for teams or groups of eight-or-more attending the Summer Camp and Elite Prospect Camp.
For more information, visit the TaylorTrojans.com/camps, or contact Taylor head coach Erin Luthy at erin_luthy@ taylor.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.