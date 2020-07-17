Grant County Family YMCA summer activities
Golf Camp
The Grant County Family YMCA is holding its annual Golf Camp July 22-24 at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
Children of all ages, including high school, are welcomed and will receive instruction from Marion-area professionals and coaches.
Camp sessions will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on each of the days. Cost for YMCA members is $10 or $15 for non-members.
Campers can register at the YMCA or online at www.gcymca.org.
Swim lessons
The YMCA is currently taking registrations for swim lessons. Lessons will start on Aug. 3 and run Monday through Wednesday and on Saturday for seven weeks. Cost is $21 for members and $45 for non-members.
Volleyball leagues
Adult volleyball leagues are starting to be formed. Both a co-ed league, which will play on Tuesdays, and a Wednesday women’s league are looking for players and teams. Opening night for play in volleyball is scheduled for Aug. 10.
For more information on any of the YMCA’s summer activities visit www. gcymca.org or stop in for a visit at 123 Sutter Way in Marion.
IWU women’s basketball youth camps
The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball program will be holding a pair of youth camps as well as a prospect camp later this summer.
The Lady Wildcat Camp (open to fourth through eighth-grade girls) and the Little Wildcat Camp (kindergarten through third grade) will be held concurrently from July 29 through 31. Check in starts at 8:30 a.m. each day for both camps and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Luckey Arena.
Cost for each camp is $75. A $10 discount is available for campers who register prior to July 3. Families with more than one camp participant will also receive a $10 discount for each additional sibling.
IWU will also hold a Prospect Camp on Aug. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. It’s open to incoming freshman through senior girls in high school.
Cost is $50 with a $10 discount for each sibling.
For additional information or to register for any of the three camps, visit www.iwuwbbcamps.com. The line can be found at www.iwuwildcats.com on the women’s basketball page.
Taylor women’s basketball summer youth camps
The Taylor women’s basketball program has announced plans to replace its overnight camps with a pair of day-camp options in July.
The camps will follow a similar structure of the annual overnight camps and all federal, state and local guidelines for health and safety of the campers regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
A day camp for girls from eight to 18-years old will run from July 27-29 at a cost of $100. The camp sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in Odle Arena. Campers are encouraged to arrive between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. each day.
A high school day camp on July 30 is open to any girl entering grades nine through 12 in the fall. This camp will also be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Odle Arena. Cost of $75.
For more information on the Taylor Girls’ Basketball Camps, or to register and pay online, please visit TaylorTrojans.com/camps.
Oak Hill basketball boosters golf scramble
The Oak Hill High School boys and girls basketball programs will host their annual golf scramble on Aug. 16 at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
The first session of the scramble will start at 8:20 a.m. with the afternoon session starting at 1:30 p.m.
Both tee times will begin with a shotgun start.
Teams will consist of four golfers, which can be signed up together.
If any individual wants to play but has no team, they will be assigned to a foursome.
Cost is $250 for a foursome plus sponsorship, $200 for just a foursome or $50 per individual. Make checks payable to Oak Hill Athletics.
Entry fee gets golfers 18-holes plus cart along with a lunch catered by Roseburg Event Center.
Registration deadline is Aug. 7 and a rain date is set for Aug. 23.
To register or for more information, contact Oak Hill boys basketball coach Kevin Renbarger via email at kevinre@ohusc.k12.in.us.
