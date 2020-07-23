Marion Community Schools offering free sports physicals
Marion Community Schools is offering a free sports physicals to potential student-athletes for the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, July 29 starting at 5 p.m. in the high school.
Only the student seeking a physical and a parent/guardian will be permitted to enter the building through Gate 1 outside the main office.
A face covering must be worn to enter.
Taylor softball prospect camp
The Taylor University softball program will host a Prospect Camp open to high school players on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Gudakunst Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost for the camp is $80 and includes lunch and a t-shirt for campers.
The camp will focus on hitting and fielding skill development through a variety of drills for each position. Players will also compete in a full scrimmage.
For more information, please contact coach Erin Bellinger via email at erin_kotlarz@taylor.edu.
Online registration and payment can be done through a link found at www.taylortrojans.com/camps.
Chamber golf outing
The Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf outing on Friday, Aug, 28 at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
The outing will consist of a 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. tee times. The morning flight cost $90 per golfer and afternoon flight is $100. Tee times are limited and available first come, first served.
Cost includes entry fee, 18 holes with a cart, door prizes, goody bags, complimentary beverages, breakfast and lunch.
Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $125.
Donations items for door prizes and a raffle are also being accepted.
For more details on the outing or to reserve a tee time, call the Chamber at 664-5107.
Sherrod Foundation golf scramble
The 14th-annual Acts of Faith: Sherrod Foundation two-person scramble will be hosted by Arbor Trace Golf Club on Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.
The event raise money to fund a $2,000 scholarship ($500 per year for four years) for a Marion High School student who achieves a minimum 2.5 GPA and plans to attend college or a trade school.
Entry fee is $50 per golfer or $100 per team and registration must be done by Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available and as follows: Gold: $300, business sign and special recognition on 1st or 18th hole; Silver: $200, sign and special recognition on 2nd or 17th hole; Bronze: $100, sign on various holes.
Prizes (cash and/or trophy, based on minimum of 10 teams) will be awarded for first, second and last places. Prizes for long drive, long putt and closest to the pin on designated holes will also be awarded.
Donations of money, door prizes, food and beverages are also being accepted.
Registration can be done at Arbor Trace or by contacting Lee Sherrod, tournament director, via email at sherrodfoundation@yahoo.com or phone at 664-8377 or 243-2128. Scholarship applications are also available via the prior email address.
Grant County Family YMCA summer activities
Swim lessons
The YMCA is currently taking registrations for swim lessons. Lessons will start on Aug. 3 and run Monday through Wednesday and on Saturday for seven weeks. Cost is $21 for members and $45 for non-members.
Volleyball leagues
Adult volleyball leagues are being formed. Both a co-ed league, which will play on Tuesdays, and a Wednesday women’s league are looking for players and teams. Opening night for play in volleyball is scheduled for Aug. 10.
For more information on any of the YMCA’s summer activities visit www.gcymca.org or stop in for a visit at 123 Sutter Way in Marion.
Oak Hill basketball boosters golf scramble
The Oak Hill High School boys and girls basketball programs will host their annual golf scramble on Aug. 16 at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
The first session of the scramble will start at 8:20 a.m. with the afternoon session starting at 1:30 p.m.
Both tee times will begin with a shotgun start.
Teams will consist of four golfers, which can be signed up together.
If any individual wants to play but has no team, they will be assigned to a foursome.
Cost is $250 for a foursome plus sponsorship, $200 for just a foursome or $50 per individual. Make checks payable to Oak Hill Athletics.
Entry fee gets golfers 18-holes plus cart along with a lunch catered by Roseburg Event Center.
Registration deadline is Aug. 7 and a rain date is set for Aug. 23.
To register or for more information, contact Oak Hill boys basketball coach Kevin Renbarger via email at kevinre@ohusc.k12.in.us.
