So here we are.
Summer has already made its presence known though its official beginning is still over a week away. Pretty normal stuff for June in Indiana.
Obviously, there’s not a lot that’s normal these days, and, well, how could it possibly be?
We’ve been riding along in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost three months. And each day, it seems, we learn a little bit more how best to try and coexist. With the virus. With each other.
Or not.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked nationwide protests, the likes of which our country hasn’t seen since the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and ’60s, well before my time on Earth started.
I’ve gained hope that the civil unrest in 2020 could potentially lead to much desired, and long overdue, change in regards to equality. In regards to the peaceful coexistence of people of all colors, different heritages, religious beliefs and different political ideologies.
A quick stroll through social media reminds me racism and hatred won’t go away quickly or easily, but the opportunity for positive change does exist.
On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave the green light for the next step towards pre-pandemic life, moving us Hoosiers into phase four of his reopening plan for Indiana starting on Friday.
With each passing day, a little bit more of “normal” creeps back in to everyday life.
The sports world is gradually awakening from its spring-long slumber, at nearly all levels. If a return to normal sporting activities hasn’t started, plans are in place for resumption.
From little league baseball, through high schools and colleges, all the way up to the NBA, athletes are preparing once again to compete, preparing to entertain a nation of people who will positively benefit from being able to unite in the spirit of competition.
One major exception exists, however. Major League Baseball.
Baseball, the sport that’s long been considered America’s Pastime, seems in real danger of not having any semblance of a season in 2020.
Not surprisingly, the almighty dollar seems to be at the heart of the impasse.
I’m not educated enough, nor do I care enough, to argue about who should get more of baseball’s monetary pie, the billionaire owners or the many well-paid players, a lot of multi-millionaires, who are insanely talented, but also play a game for their livelihoods.
It’s impossible to find sympathy for either side. And neither side is deserving of any.
Sure, both sides stand to lose money, more money than I can wrap my mind around.
Don’t care much about that either.
I’m not a die-hard baseball fan, and lost total interest after the 1994 season was shut down by financial issues costing the league the ability to crown a World Series champ … for only the second time in history. The first time was in 1904 when personal animosity between the manager of the National League-champ Giants and the AL’s president brought the season to its end before the Fall Classic.
But there was a season in 1904. Baseball even conducted seasons and crowned a champion through two world wars.
I regained mild interest in baseball when Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire had their monumental and historic home run battle. Over the past few years, daily fantasy sports has me following baseball as closely as I ever have in my entire life.
As a Cincinnati Reds fan, it’s been pretty easy to ignore the baseball season once we hit the month of June most years anyway, but I still tuned in for the postseason no matter who was playing.
Could 2020 be the third year in baseball history without a World Series? The first without a regular season?
The coronavirus may ultimately hold the answers to those questions. The health concerns of players, and perhaps fans at some point, have to be given major consideration.
By its nature, baseball is a sport made with built-in social distancing, on the field and even in the stands at many games, especially through the week.
Who knows what the long-time repercussions of missing an entire season in 2020 might hold for Major League Baseball.
Hopefully it won’t come to that. Players and owners will find middle ground and get games going again.
But if they don’t, if there is no 2020 season or World Series, when a country could use the distraction the most, I probably won’t be the only person that makes social distancing from the game a permanent reality.
