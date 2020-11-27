Even though Greg Allison is entering his third season as Eastbrook’s boys basketball coach, this preseason has been a much different experience for him.
An unfortunate early ending to Eastbrook’s football season brought a bit of good fortune to the Panthers’ basketball team as preseason practice started with a full roster of players.
“We had to explain what a scrimmage was because if you are a football player, they’ve never played in one,” Allison said last week, with his tongue firmly planted in cheek. “We’ve had a couple sicknesses, but we’ve had nine really good practices. My first year we had five, last year we seven had seven practices before we played our first game. This year we will have 15 practices before we play our first game.”
The number of practices before Eastbrook’s first game increased as well as its opening night contest at Northfield scheduled for Saturday was postponed. The Panthers will open up Tuesday at home against Southern Wells.
Eastbrook was also forced to find a new scrimmage partner after Taylor canceled the afternoon of Nov. 19, the day it was set to visit. The Panthers went to Seton Catholic the next day.
It’s all part of coaching in 2020.
“We take it a day at a time. We knew there’s going to be evenings where we think we’re playing a ball game and we get a phone call that says we’re not,” Allison said after media day last week. “I truly believe there are teams that we are going to play this year that are currently not on our schedule. It’s just the way it works. I’m gonna need a game, somebody else is gonna need a game and we’ll work that out. Flexibility is gonna be key.”
Flexibility and versatility could be a part of Allison’s on court game plan as well. Even with just two seniors, this might be Eastbrook’s most experienced team under Allison.
The Panthers also feature seven juniors, many who gained valuable varsity minutes last season, along with three sophomores and a freshman.
“They got some experience year last year as sophomores and hopefully this year we’re going to reap the benefits of that,” Allison said. “Guys who’ve played major varsity basketball minutes that we’re going to rely on to help us.
“I’ve seen some things in practice where we have improved our skills,” he added. “They are better players than what they were at this time last year, which leads to excitement for what this group could potentially do.”
Juniors Jaxson VanBelkum (21 games), Braxton Bowser (19) and Brody Brodkorb (18) all averaged nearly five points per game over Eastbrook’s 23 games last season. Junior Isaac Rans played in 13 games.
“Braxton Bowser is a very gifted scorer around the basket, can score in a lot of different ways,” Allison said. “Brody Brodkorb can score in bunches and at times is a really good shooter. His length really helps us on the defensive end of the floor also.
“Isaac Rans is filling (Alex) Baker’s spot, which was big for us last year. I’m not sure there’s a kid that we will play that’s as strong as Isaac Rans. He gives us a force inside,” he added. “Jaxson VanBelkum is another good shooter, but has added being able to take the ball to the basket. With those guys and guys from the JV team like (junior) Tyler Harness, (sophomore) Levi McElhaney, our senior Bryce Dymszewicz, this is probably the deepest group since I’ve had since being here. There’s some real competition for playing time.”
Allison said he’s looking for leaders to emerge, and doesn’t put all that responsibility on his seniors, Dymszewicz and Ruben Rangel. He hopes to find some leadership qualities and ability in the junior class.
A prime candidate to become a leader for the Panthers is junior Jett Engle. Engle transferred to Eastbrook from Western last summer and handled all the quarterbacking duties for the Panthers football team this fall.
Engle will likely quarterback Eastbrook’s basketball team as its point guard.
“As a point guard, by position, you’re kind of forced into a leadership role to begin with,” Allison said in regards to Jett Engle. “Going from one system to another, my guess is we do very similar things, but we just may call it different. Every day he’s getting more comfortable with what we’re doing which leads to him being more comfortable to speak up because he’s more sure of what he’s doing.”
Freshman Gage Engle, Jett’s brother, will likely split time between JV and varsity early in the season, but Allison believes he could make an impact.
“Gage is a very good shooter. He understands basketball and really sees the floor well,” Allison said. “I know (JV) coach (Matt) Jeffries wants him on the JV team as long as possible, but I’m not sure where that is. That’s where competition comes in.
“We’ve got three or four guys vying for guard positions and we’ve got two or three guys vying for positions as a back up forward or post positions.”
Allison has kept expectations for the Panthers fairly simple.
“We talk about improving every day on the practice floor, which we’ve done,” he said. “I feel like we need to get off to a good start, get some confidence. We’ve talked to them about that this year could be the year that we turn some things around in terms of wins and losses.
“More than anything else I talk to them every day, work hard, I want to leave a practice a little better than we were when it started,” Allison continued. “And I’d like to have a little bit of fun.”
