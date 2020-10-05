ALEXANDRIA — Nerves, focus and a hot-hitting host combined to spell trouble for the Madison-Grant volleyball team Saturday night in a match to decide the Central Indiana Conference championship.
The Argylls fell in an early hole and could never dig all the way out in dropping a 25-6, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18 decision to Alexandria.
Madison-Grant combined for just five kills and committed a variety of uncharacteristic and unforced errors to help the Tigers seize momentum and collect the first two sets with relatively easy wins.
“They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves,” said Kayla Jump, M-G’s disappointed coach as the Tigers celebrated their win. "I think we gave them almost three full sets that didn’t involve (pauses) volleyball. Stuff that we control.”
“It’s hard to beat anybody,” she added. “Regardless who it is.”
Unofficially, Madison-Grant made nearly 50 errors: 24 on attacks, 11 on serves and several more via serve receptions and passes.
The Argylls showed found some energy, spirit and fight in the third set.
After Alex scored the first three points, the set featured 10 ties and six lead changes. Six different Argylls combined for 12 kills and Alexis Baney scored the final two points with blocks to draw M-G within 2-1 and give it some momentum.
It was short-lived, however. A pair of hitting errors by the Argylls and an ace from Lauren Dungan quickly gave Alex a 3-0 lead and the Tigers never relinquished the lead.
Still, Madison-Grant was within, 8-7, but a service error and three more attack errors sparked a 7-0 run by Alexandria and Madison-Grant got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
“We did find a little bit of fire and I appreciate that,” Jump said of the third set. “I thought maybe this our turnaround then we kind of fell off in the end of that fourth set.
“Mostly mental focus,” Jump explained of the Argylls’ difficulties. “Nothing else.”
Katie Garringer led the Argylls with eight kills, Azmae Turner added seven kills and Grace Holmberg had six kills, nine digs and two blocks. Baney finished with four blocks. Gabby Rudy dished out 21 assists.
Kaitlyn Bair led Alexandria with 12 kills, Olivia Hall added nine kills and Dungan had seven kills.
Jump hopes the Argylls learn from the loss but quickly put it behind them with sectional set to begin on Oct. 15.
“I think the most positive thing that came out of it is we know what our worst can be,” she said with an uncomfortable chuckle. “We know what we need to do to take care of us. I’m glad, honestly, that we got it out now going into our final week then we’re going to go into sectionals.”
Madison-Grant (16-11, 5-1 in CIC) hosts Marion on Tuesday.
