During the Christmas break from local sports, I made some time for a drive to Salamonie Dam’s spillway in search of some soul-soothing time with Mother Nature, my camera in-tow.
The results of that Christmas Eve morning adventure left me feeling as joyful as a much younger version of myself – kind of like how I felt walking out of the bedroom on Christmas morning in the mid 1970s and seeing the glorious scene left by Santa Claus around our family’s tree.
It’s a rare time that I ever leave home without my camera.
Working or not, photography is one of my most enjoyable pastimes. It has been since my childhood. I got my first camera, a Kodak Tele-ektralite 20 for my 10th birthday and have been a shutterbug to some degree ever since.
As a child I also developed a curiosity and love for bald eagles. One of my favorite gifts from when I was around the same age was a softball-sized snow globe with a ceramic bald eagle, wings fully spread, as the centerpiece. I used it for a paper-weight mostly, but I loved to look at it.
I always hoped one day that I would be able to see bald eagle in the wild, maybe even photograph the majestic symbol of our country if I was lucky. For much of my life, I understood that wish would likely only be possible through travel, which was cool, because I enjoy taking a trip too.
However, I never scheduled an excursion outside of Indiana’s borders with the specific goal of photographing bald eagles, and for many years, never really made the time to take any photographic journeys as life and other hobbies took precedence.
My interest in photography was re-stoked by a visual communications class I took at IUPUI less than a decade ago. The instant gratification of using a digital camera for the first time in my life was also a game changer.
By that time, finding bald eagles in Indiana was a much simpler task. During the winter of 2013, as a friend and I rode onto the bridge between the Salamonie reservoir and the river, I saw my first wild bald eagle.
A short time later that day, I photographed my first bald eagle.
Over the past several years, I’ve made many more trips to that spot and to the different places around the Mississinewa Reservoir in hopes of observing as many eagles as possible, and – if I’m lucky – catching one with my camera.
By no means do I consider myself an outdoorsman. The only hunting I’ve ever done, outside of one short squirrel hunting trip in my early 20s where I didn’t fire the .22 I was carrying, has been done with my camera.
I do enjoy a walk through the woods or along the river. Hearing the wind blowing through the trees, the gentle sound of the water rippling over some rocks and flowing by – along with the sounds of any wildlife that adds into nature’s symphony – is relaxing. Refreshing.
As I pulled across the bridge on Christmas Eve, I saw one eagle roosted in a tree near the spillway and another a little further down the river.
I parked in a lower lot and slowly started down the river trail in the Kokiwanee Nature Preserve, all the while looking to the tree tops for an opportunity to capture a memory.
Across the river and about 100 yards down from me sat one of the majestic birds.
I learned very quickly years ago that bald eagles have incredible eyesight and don’t stick around long when people get too close. As still as I possibly could go, I continued to approach, stopping every few yards to shoot a few frames through the barren tree limbs.
I was actually able to move down the river past the tree where the bird was perched and found my own perch, a downed tree near the riverside, where I sat, took a few pictures, then just watched and listened.
I wasn’t alone in the woods either. A family of six, with four small children, was making their way along the upper shelf across the river where the bird I was watching was sitting. By the sounds of excitement coming from the children, I imagined the trip was dad’s way of trying to burn off some of their energy and excitement for the upcoming holiday night.
The eagle was stoic. And after the family passed by, it started speaking to me.
Okay, maybe not directly to me, but I heard his calls and recorded several seconds of its vocalizations with my iPhone.
I imagined to myself it was saying, “Okay, go on and quit bugging me.”
I sat watching and listening and shooting for maybe 20 minutes or so. During that time a couple juvenile bald eagles went flying down the river overhead, one close enough I could hear the air being moved by its wings.
The experience was blissful.
I decided to start moving back towards my car, again slowly, as silently as possible. I tried to find a spot so that if the eagle that was talking to me decided to take flight, I could capture its graceful and powerful motion.
Bill Foley, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American photojournalist, who I was lucky to have as a professor for a history of photojournalism class at IUPUI, spoke often about serendipity being an important factor in photography.
Luck and timing was with me, and I got the glorious bald eagle in flight.
As the eagle gracefully glided away from me towards the dam, I thanked it for the experience and letting me sit nearby for a few minutes.
Corny, yes I know. I also chimped the images on the back of my digital camera and experienced that moment of joy a 7-year old has when he or she sees a new bike next to the tree on Christmas morning.
Not gonna lie, I got a lump in my throat and a little misty eyed – and did so again when I got home and re-lived the moment when I downloaded the images on my computer.
Honestly, the Christmas Eve gift delivered by Mother Nature was more than I could have ever asked for or imagined.
It was a familiar feeling, much like the one I get every year when I can spend Christmas with my parents and siblings. Pure joy.
