Growth on the football field doesn’t always equate to results on the scoreboard and such was the case for the Marion Giants Friday night in their home opener.
The scoreboard?
It was ugly. Plain and simple. A product of a veteran Lawrence North team loaded with weapons all over the field operating with an executioner’s efficiency in Dick Lootens Stadium.
The Wildcats came to Marion ranked No. 5 in Class 6A by both the Associated Press and Indiana’s coaches, then returned to the northeast side of Indianapolis with a 70-14 win, 2-0 record and 66 point-per-game scoring average.
Marion coach James Bell and the Giants knew the possibility for such an outcome existed, even if the Giants played well. Bell was encouraged by the effort he got from the Giants and said they’ll move on immediately and start preparing for their North Central Conference opener at Kokomo on Friday.
Bell also said his message to the Giants was simple before they took the field against LN.
“I said we’re playing No. 4, I need you to go out and play your best game and execute,” he shared. “If we execute we’ll be fine. … That’s one thing I’ve learned about all of my players, they understand what reality is. They understand the truth.”
The truth on Friday was Donoven McCulley, Lawrence North’s 6-foot-5, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback. The Indiana University-recruit and a leading Mr. Football candidate completed 17-of-21 passes for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns. McCulley was 14-of-18 for 309 yards and a score in the first half. He also rushed four times for 18 yards and another score.
McCulley was the orchestrator but he had plenty of help. Junior receiver Omar Cooper caught four passes for 130 yards and junior Jordan Jackson added two grabs for 119 yards including a 77-yard touchdown. Seven different Wildcats caught passes.
Junior Trevon Hegler carried nine times for 98 yards and three TDs while sophomore Ali Richardson added three carries for 36 yards and two scores.
In all, Lawrence North amassed over 500 yards of total offense even with a running clock the entire second half and the starters resting for the whole fourth quarter.
“It’s not just the quarterback, the guy’s got a great surrounding cast,” Bell said. “They’ve got good receivers, they’ve got a good offensive line. They are better than they were last year. You watch the passing game and watch the blocking they’re just a good football team.
“They beat a good football team last week and they got better this week,” he added about LN. “And guess what, they’ll be better next week if they can keep people healthy. That’s what we’ve got to do, keep people healthy and get better every week. Now let’s play in our conference.”
The Giants definitely had highlights in the game, just not many.
One was the return of senior tailback Khalid Stamps, Marion’s leading rusher last season. Stamps missed last week’s game at Eastbrook because of a broken wrist and saw limited use against LN. Still, he carried five times for 75 yards, a 54-yard run included, and also had another 20-plus yard run erased by a holding penalty.
Senior Zaimar Burnett, one of Indiana’s top sprinters in track, provided Marion fans with three prime examples of his blazing speed. Burnett carried just four times in the game, but broke two long touchdown runs, a 73-yarder in the first quarter that cut LN’s lead to 14-7, and a 75-yard sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter.
However, Burnett’s most impressive play came on defense when he chased down the speedy Cooper after a 72-yard catch-and-run to briefly prevent a Wildcats’ touchdown.
“We’ve got to start getting more and more of that (effort),” Bell said of Burnett. “We did have that tonight. We’re a better football team. … Our job is to work hard every single day, get better every single day. When we get in conference, start winning. I said there will be an opportunity this week for us to start winning and that’s what we’re going to do.
“We had good practices this week. The kids are resilient, they’ve got positive attitudes and they’re working hard. They’re giving the effort that we need,” Bell added. “We’ve just got to keep doing that. We’ve got to keep putting some things together. Get our line working together as a group, which was a little bit better tonight. We saw improvements there against a good football team. We broke some pretty good runs on them. Then we’ve got to continue to work on our passing game … It just takes hard work.”
Friday’s county scores
Delta 42, Eastbrook 24
Class 4A No. 15 Delta scored twice in the final eight minutes to knock off the Class 2A No. 1 Panthers for the second-straight season.
Delta struck first on an eight yard run by quarterback Brady Hunt late in the first quarter, but Jett Engle connected with Hayden Raikes on a 46 yard TD pass on the final play of the opening period to trim the Panthers’ deficit to 7-6.
Hunt threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter, but Eastbrook answered with two Jason Hale touchdown runs and the game went to halftime knotted up at 20-20.
Delta scored on a TD run just over two minutes into the second half and added a blocked punt for a safety to move in front 28-20 with 4:27 to play in the third. Eastbrook tied the game on a one-yard touchdown plunge by Engle and two-point conversion run by Isaiah Dalton.
Delta out-gained the Panthers 505-376.
Alden Miller picked up 99 yards on 23 carries for Eastbrook and Dalton rushed 10 times for 74 yards. Engle carried 10 times for 37 yards and was 4-of-6 passing for 106 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Hunt threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 59 and another score. JaVaughn Whitefield carried 22 times for 138 yards and two TDs for Delta.
Eastbrook (1-1) opens Central Indiana Conference play at Mississinewa on Friday.
Southwood 35, Oak Hill 13
The Class A No. 5 Knights jumped on to a 21-6 halftime lead en route to moving to 2-0.
Clay McCorkle passed for 132 or Oak Hill’s 222 total yards. Kian Hite hauled in four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown while Tristen Hayes caught three passes for 46 yards. Mason McKinney and Gabe Anderson each caught one pass for 13 and seven yards, respectively.
Kyle Turanchick had 16 carries for 57 yards while Blake Fox had seven carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Oak Hill (0-2) opens CIC play at Elwood on Friday.
Madison-Grant 52, Cloverdale 22
Tanner Brooks scored three touchdowns, Clayton Powell and Trey Vetor scored two times each and Brad Hasty added another score as the Argylls opened their season with an impressive win over Cloverdale.
Madison-Grant (1-0) hosts Alexandria on Friday to open CIC play.
New Haven 22, Mississinewa 14
The host Bulldogs took a 6-0 lead to halftime, but it was quickly erased when Carson Campbell returned the opening kick off in the second half for the Indians’ first touchdown of the season. Andre Sallade’s PAT put Ole Miss on top, 7-6.
New Haven scored with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter to regain the lead, then tacked on another score with 9:05 to play to move in front 22-7.
Campbell caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Landry Rock with 3:34 remaining for the final scoring in the game.
New Haven had 327 total yards with 175 coming on the ground. Ole Miss gained 166 overall, but managed only 26 yards rushing. The Bulldogs picked up 19 first downs to Mississinewa’s seven.
Rock completed 8-of-17 passes for 140 yards and the TD to Campbell. Campbell caught five balls for 124 yards. Campbell also carried 10 times for 12 yards rushing. Luke Bennett led Ole Miss with 16 yards on seven carries.
Week three games, Sept. 4
Eastbrook at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Marion at Kokomo, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7 p.m.
