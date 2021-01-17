In its last two games, the Marion boys basketball team has been able to overcome a slow start to earn wins over Fort Wayne South Side and Indianapolis Arsenal Tech.
The Giants again started slowly Saturday night, but the task of digging out of their early hole against Class 4A No. 8 Indianapolis Crispus Attucks proved to be much more difficult than in the prior games.
Marion missed its first nine field-goal attempts and Attucks scored the first 10 points of the game.
The Giants battled gamely against the athletic, much taller and physical Tigers, but Attucks shot 58% (36-of-62) from the field and dominated the rebounding battle in its 87-74 win.
Still, Marion coach James Blackmon was encouraged by the Giants' effort and intensity performance as they prepare to resume North Central Conference play with a pair of games in the upcoming week.
“The thing we talked about in the locker room is sometimes that scoreboards gives you a false sense of winning and losing,” he said. “I was proud of the way our guys competed against a very good team.
“After that first quarter we battled them even, pretty much,” Blackmon continued. “…Each game prepares us for the future and I think we’re prepared to go to Anderson and play a tough game.”
The Giants hit four of their final seven shots in the first quarter and cut Attucks lead to 15-11 on a Jalen Blackmon 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. But Attucks closed the quarter up 18-12, then expanded to a 26-14 lead two minutes into the second.
Taden Metzger drained a triple to briefly cut Marion’s to deficit to nine, but over the next three-plus minutes the Tigers pulled away to lead 37-22 and took a 40-26 advantage to halftime.
Attucks’ lead ballooned to game-high, 47-28, in the first two minutes of the second half before the Giants again started to chip away.
Blackmon made a 3-pointer, Cubie Jones and Josh Balfour each had twos in a 40-second span and the Giants closed within seven in the final minute of the third. Attucks ended the third quarter leading, 59-51.
Eight points (61-53) was as close as Marion would get through the final eight minutes as the Tigers used to 7-2 spurt to draw away again.
Eventually Attucks equaled its largest lead at 80-61 lead with just under three minutes to play and finished off the 13-point win.
The Tigers collected 37 rebounds, 12 on the offensive end, and limited the Giants to just 23, which accounted for much of the difference in the game.
“Second chance shots and transition buckets, those are big,” Coach Blackmon said. “When you make a good defensive stop and all of a sudden a guy comes out of nowhere and gets a put-back in. We can’t get in any tipping matches with an athletic team.”
Jalen Blackmon officially entered the red zone in his pursuit of becoming Marion’s all-time leading scorer. He scored 30 of his game-high 37 points in the second half to finish the game with 1,852 in his career.
Jalen needs only nine points at Anderson on Tuesday to move past Jay Edwards (1,860) into second place on the list and is now just 46 points from ascending past his dad and coach James Blackmon (1,897) to set the school record.
Balfour continued his good play with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Matthew Goolsby chipped in nine points and grabbed five boards despite battling foul trouble all night while Metzger added seven points.
Attucks' Jalen Hooks provided the most difficult match-up for the Giants on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 21 points, pulled down 12 rebounds - five offensive - and added seven blocked shots and four steals.
Isaiah Stafford scored 19 points, Jaylen Carson had 14 points while Donavon Barnett and James Smith scored 12 points apiece for the Tigers.
The Giants travel to Anderson on Tuesday and to Class 4A No. 4 Lafayette Jeff on Friday for important NCC games.
Marion's stretch of five games in eight days concludes with a recently-scheduled contest at Lewis Cass on Saturday.
