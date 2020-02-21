Judge Angela Warner Sims declined to accept jurisdiction of the Old Y case because of her current caseload.
According to court documents filed Friday, the Grant County Clerk will need to appoint another eligible judge within the district.
Superior Court 3 Judge Warren Haas originally presided over the case, but recused himself in November 2019, citing an Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct rule that states, “A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”
Samantha Oyler
