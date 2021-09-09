Mr. and Mrs. Spargo will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary with a small family gathering.
David Spargo and Joan Winslow were married Sept. 3rd, 1951 in Greenville, Pennsylvania. Mr. Spargo retired from Insurance in 1992 and Mrs. Spargo retired from Insurance in 1990.
They have three children, Joy Davee Needler, Wabash, Dawn Hitch, New York and Dave Jr., Marion. They also have 9 grandchildren, one of which passed away.
