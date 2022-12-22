In the month of December physical education students at Southwood Junior/Senior High School took part in a PE Decathlon. The events tested various components of fitness including cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength and endurance, and flexibility. Each of the 10 events were then scored and students could earn points for each event. After the conclusion of the event, points were totaled and there was an overall winner for each division — Junior High Boys, Junior High Girls, High School Boys and High School Girls The top three finishers in each of the four divisions were:
Junior High Girls:
1st Place (tie) Shania Rhamy and Lola Winer, 3rd Place Shelby Thomas
Junior High Boys:
1st Place Andrew Wright, 2nd Place Blake Henderson, 3rd Place Conor Height
High School Girls
1st Place Danika Holbrook, 2nd Place Kaylea Baker, 3rd Place Jada Hart,
High School Boys
1st Place Coan Holloway, 2nd Place Ivan Ranck, 3rd Place Cooper Drake
