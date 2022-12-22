Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.