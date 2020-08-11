Shirley Lou Carson Manley gracefully departed from this life peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 3, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana.
She was born to Glen and Vola Carson on November 20th, 1937 and grew up in Hamilton County with nine brothers. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School, and lived in Wabash, Indiana where she raised three children. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Art) Lehman Hampton, VA, and Nola (Thom) Albrecht New Palestine, IN. Her son Lonnie Manley passed in 1992. She had five grandchildren; Rachael, Misty, Brandon, Kevin, and Cary; eight great-grandchildren; Alliah, Marjannah, Elise, D’Andre, Ryomi, Noah, McKinley, and Lucas, and one great-great-grandson; Lonnie.
Shirley, was born with disabilities, but possessed a survivor spirit that could not be stopped. Her eyesight failed first but she would always remind us that someone else had it worse than her. She was a caretaker for hundreds of kids, personified the meaning of unconditional love and was “mom” to many. She cared unselfishly, would give you the shirt off her back and the last penny she had, never expecting anything in return. She loved to cook and could whip up a meal out of nothing. Her memory was amazing, giving up was not an option, and with a positive attitude she overcame many obstacles. Listening to music and talking books brought her joy. She was truly an inspiration and even though she needed the help of others the last few years because she could not see, walk, or take care of herself, she was still thankful for every day of her life and focused on how she could make others feel better.
While COVID-19 did not take her from us, the loneliness and isolation as a result of the pandemic did. She loved being with her family and friends. Her faith gave her strength and she is now safe in the arms of our Lord. She is no longer blind, she threw away her hearing aids, is pain free, and is dancing with the “Spirit in the Sky” – a favorite song. Heaven just gained another angel.
A graveside service will be held at Arcadia Cemetery on Friday, August 14, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service and celebration of her beautiful life to be held on her birthday, November 20th, at Hartley’s Funeral Home in Cicero, IN.
