Shirley Ann Hunter, 90, North Manchester, passed away at her home on June 14, 2023.
The memory of Shirley Ann Hunter will be cherished by daughter, Judy (Kevin Weaver) Hunter; sons, Dan (Deborah) Hunter, Terry (Connie) Hunter, and Don (Cathy) Hunter; sisters, Bonnie Slone and Karen (Ted) Leiter; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Calling Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral services will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at South Pleasant Church, 5064 West 1400 North, North Manchester.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.