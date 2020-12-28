Sharon Kay Schmidt (Clark) passed away Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
Married to Albert (Bill) William Schmidt Jr. for 59 years. She was born in 1940 in Kokomo, Indiana, daughter of David N. Clark & Maxine Phelps Clark. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School. She moved to Sarasota, FL and worked in the school system, retiring from Sarasota High School. She loved to sew & embroider.
She leaves behind her husband, a daughter, Kristi, a son, Steven, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
No service is planned. Cremation then Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
