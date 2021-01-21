Sharon Kay Redman, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Kokomo, IN on January 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon was born April 25, 1939 at home near Terhune, IN to Russell and Gertrude (Campbell) Wallace. She was the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from high school in 1957. On December 13, 1959 she married Harold “Bud” Redman. They later divorced but remained friends. He preceded her in death in August 2017.
Sharon will be remembered for her love of angels, crocheting, murder mysteries, NASCAR, and her cooking. She enjoyed her time volunteering at the senior center in Peru, IN. She loved the holidays when the family would all be together and could enjoy her chicken & noodles and pies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and if given a chance, she would show you pictures them. She was the glue that kept the family together and will be deeply missed.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Barbara “Bobbi” Smith of Frankfort. Four children, Rick Redman of Kokomo, Anthony Redman Sr. of Kokomo, Christina Redman Frazier of Frankfort and Russell (Janeen) Redman of Lafayette. She was Nana to nine grandchildren, Anthony Jr (Christa) Redman, Harold “Buddy” Redman, Gregory (Sydney Harris) Redman, Michael (Jordanne) Redman, Amanda Frazier, Collin Redman, Ashley Redman, Abraham Baullosa III and Alec (Emily) Baullosa. Ten great-grandchildren, Zandrea & Makenna Redman, Carter Frazier, Bailey, Tanner, Cassidy, & Raechel Redman, Hunter & Kendal Redman, Abraham Baullosa IV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Patricia Skeen, and a grandson: Andrew Frazier.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the doctors, nurses, and especially the hospice nurses who helped in Sharon’s care. We will never forget your kindness and compassion.
Friends may visit 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort. Private Family Services will follow. Burial will be in Geetingsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local senior center, St. Vincent Ascension Hospice Care, 311 S. Berkley Rd. Kokomo, IN 46901, or your local hospice. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may leave a message for the family or send a Hug from Home.
