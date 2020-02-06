Shanda Michelle Spacy, 28, Warsaw, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 in Silver Lake. Shanda was born to Michael G. and Tammy (Lester) Spacy.
Shanda Spacy is survived by her son, Tallin Spacy; mother, Tammy Spacy; stepfather, Brian Cunningham; sisters, Nicole (Michael) DeVore and Jessica (Joshua) Harper; stepsisters, Fawn (Chris) Glover and Amber (Chris) Hollie; nieces Sarah, Liberty and Addalynn; nephews, Landon, Logan, Lucias, Eben, Aiden, Addler and Bryson.
Calling Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana. Funeral services will begin at the conclusion of calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.