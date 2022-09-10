Love songs about summer’s end have been around forever. Goodbye songs like “See You in September,” in which a teen fears summer vacation will take his girl away. Upbeat songs like Earth, Wind and Fire’s celebrating a relationship that began in September and endured despite December’s chill.
Our elder daughter sang her own love song when she met the man of her dreams at college, then planned to marry him the following September.
September 22, 2001.
On the gorgeous morning of September 11, I was juggling the complexities of my unfinished homework for an unfinished degree, my younger children’s piano lessons and sports meets, and last-minute terrors of what will we do if it rains on the kids’ outdoor wedding reception? All while attempting to read the Bible while brushing my teeth before leaving for classes.
Could life become more complicated?
Yes.
Checking email, I learned my classes had been canceled, due to the bombing of the Trade Center towers in New York City.
Towers? What towers? The Pentagon, too?
Bombing? Here in the U.S.?
Who – what – how could that be?
Like millions of other dazed Americans, I flicked on my television and viewed the carnage again, again and again.
And wept.
We prayed for victims’ families and the heroes who often gave their lives to rescue those buried in rubble. We cried some more.
Our daughter moaned, “Oh, Mom, everyone’s so sad. No one’s going to want to celebrate anything. Maybe we should postpone our wedding.”
Admittedly, my answer was partially motivated by, “After all the planning, all the work I’ve done, and all the money we’ve spent? Are you insane?”
Still, I believe God gave me the right spoken words: “Honey, right now, the world needs to believe life goes on. That love goes on.”
She and her groom stuck to their date. Still, the wedding would be impacted by national chaos.
The grounding of all air traffic added endless difficulties. Would flowers and attendants’ dresses arrive on time? Worse, would my mother and other out-of-state relatives be able to attend the wedding? Worst of all, our daughter, whose job had taken her out West the week before the nuptials, was stranded in Colorado.
And I had thought rainy weather would be our biggest problem.
Somehow, 9/11 seemed to unleash other demons. While our daughter was in Colorado, someone burglarized her apartment. A bomb scare at our younger daughter’s college sent my husband to Michigan early to retrieve her and her boyfriend. Three days before the wedding, the caretaker of the park where the reception was to take place informed me that more than 200 geese had flown in. They and their digestive processes were making themselves at home around the small lake where we would host the celebration.
“Terrorists and goose poop,” I groaned, though by now, I knew better than to say, “What next?”
Actually, what happened next was a wedding. A wedding in which no one – including the bride, who found a way home from Colorado – cared whether flowers or dresses matched. A wedding attended by my mother, though I had to answer a machine-gun-carrying soldier’s questions before I could retrieve her from the South Bend airport. A wedding blessed in the church where our daughter grew up and came to faith in Jesus. At the joyous reception, people ate and danced and laughed. Laughing felt good.
Even the geese – apparently intimidated by the white wedding tent – remained on the opposite lakeshore, looking as picturesque as if we had rented them.
Alan Jackson’s song, “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?” was a September love song he probably never wanted to write. But he sang it, anyway.
Our children would never have wanted their wedding to take place amid national pain and grief. But they sang their love song, anyway, one that continues 21 years later, despite challenges that have tried to silence them.
In his September song, Alan Jackson speaks of God’s gifts to us: faith in Him, hope and love, all of which helped our nation weather 9/11. But the greatest of these, according to the Scriptures, is love.
God’s love can conquer the opposite trio: arrogance, despair and hate. His love can conquer all.
Even terrorism and goose poop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.