Jacob McCoy

Eastbrook football, track and field

Parents: Tammy and Joe McCoy

Siblings: Josh, Nicole, Adam, Andrea

Favorite teacher (all time): Mrs. Trible

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite music group: The Beatles

Favorite TV show: The Office

Dream car: 1970 GTO Roadrunner

Dream job: Entrepreneur

Favorite team: Eastbrook Panthers

Role models: Joe McCoy

Extracurriculars: Choir, freshmen mentor

Future plans: Go to IWU and run the family business

Best high school memory: Going to state

