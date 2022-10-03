Gregory O'Banion

Mississinewa football and baseball

Parents: Darlene Stephenson, Greg O'Banion

Siblings: Kaysie and Haley O'Banion

Favorite teacher (All-time): Johanna Kikendall

Favorite school subject: Lunch

Favorite food: Mexican

Favorite musical genre: Rap

Favorite movie: Avergers Infinity War

Favorite athlete: Jaxon Ott

Future plans: Go to college

Best high school memory: Beating Marion and Fort Wayne Wayne in football sectional championships

