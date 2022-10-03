Gregory O'Banion
Mississinewa football and baseball
Parents: Darlene Stephenson, Greg O'Banion
Siblings: Kaysie and Haley O'Banion
Favorite teacher (All-time): Johanna Kikendall
Favorite school subject: Lunch
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite musical genre: Rap
Favorite movie: Avergers Infinity War
Favorite athlete: Jaxon Ott
Future plans: Go to college
Best high school memory: Beating Marion and Fort Wayne Wayne in football sectional championships
