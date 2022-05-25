Zach Luchetti
Mississinewa track
Siblings: Lia, Sam
Favorite teacher (All-time): Kirby
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Meatballs
Favorite musical artist: Mike
Favorite movie: Beauty and the Beast
Dream job: Artist
Favorite team: Eagles
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 1:37 pm
