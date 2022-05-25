Zach Luchetti

Mississinewa track

Siblings: Lia, Sam

Favorite teacher (All-time): Kirby

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite food: Meatballs

Favorite musical artist: Mike

Favorite movie: Beauty and the Beast

Dream job: Artist

Favorite team: Eagles

