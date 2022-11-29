We are looking for Santa Letters to publish on December 21, 2022. Just in time for Christmas!
What do you want from Santa this year? Send us your letters, and your children's letters!
Email: Kmiller@pmginmi.com
Subject Line: Santa letters
Or mail to Central Indiana Newspaper Group
PO Box 309
Marion, IN 46952
Deadline for letters is December 12, 2022.
Photos welcome!
The Santa Letters/ Greetings Section will publish on December 21, 2022. Don't miss it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.